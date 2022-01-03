With Phil Jones set to make his first start in two years and Harry Maguire out, here’s how Manchester United might line up against Wolves.

With Phil Jones set to make his first start in two years and Harry Maguire out, here’s how Man Utd could line up against Wolves.

MANCHESTER UNITED will be without Harry Maguire against Wolves on Monday, with Phil Jones set to make his first Premier League appearance in over two years.

The Red Devils welcome the Midlands side to Old Trafford as Ralf Rangnick’s side looks to make it two wins in a row after a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Thursday.

And the German coach is expected to stick with his 4-2-2-2 formation, which has kept United unbeaten since he took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Theatre of Dreams.

But, in a setback for United, captain Maguire has sustained an injury, potentially forcing Jones to take his place in the starting lineup.

The former Blackburn ace hasn’t played in the Premier League since a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley in January 2020, and has been linked with a loan move to Benfica this month.

Four days later, he made his last first-team appearance in any competition, scoring in a 6-1 FA Cup away win at Tranmere Rovers.

With only recently recovering from coronavirus, Victor Lindelof is unlikely to replace Maguire in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Eric Bailly is questionable after being substituted against Sean Dyche’s side last week due to exhaustion.

Rangnick was expected to make changes to his lineup, with playmaker Bruno Fernandes available after missing the match against Burnley due to suspension.

“We have Bruno back against Wolves and quite a few options,” the former RB Leipzig manager said on Friday.

We’ve got plenty of other options up front.”

Should Jones be named in the starting XI, SunSport looks at how the Clarets might line up against the Clarets at the Theatre of Dreams.

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea, arguably the club’s best player this season, will almost certainly keep his starting spot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to start at right-back, while Luke Shaw will continue to play on the left.

Bailly could be replaced by Raphael Varane, while Jones could take over at the back from Maguire.

Fred could then start alongside Scott McTominay in place of Nemanja Matic, the defensive midfielder.

Mason Greenwood could be replaced by Fernandes, with Jadon Sancho returning to the starting lineup.

And Edinson Cavani, a Uruguayan, could once again lead United’s attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

