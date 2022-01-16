With player ratings, analysis, and reaction from Liverpool’s thrashing of Brentford at Anfield.

Player ratings, analysis, and reaction from Liverpool’s thrashing of Brentford at Anfield.

Liverpool won all three points at Anfield on Sunday thanks to Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Takumi Minamino.

After a 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield, Liverpool has moved into second place in the Premier League table.

Brentford’s sloppy defending allowed Fabinho to head home a corner at the back post shortly before half time, giving the Reds the lead.

In the 69th minute, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the lead, and Takumi Minamino scored the game’s third and final goal in the 77th minute.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who were missing Mo Salah and Sadio Mane due to AFCON commitments, overtook Chelsea, who were defeated by Manchester City on Saturday, thanks to their victory.

Brentford is still 14th in the table with 23 points.

6 Alisson

He had very little to do and appeared shaky when the ball was at his feet, but he controlled his box well and was a safe pair of hands.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has an average of eight points per game.

Another game, another assist for the player who has created more chances in the Premier League this season than any other player.

When cutting inside, there’s always a threat.

Andy Robertson has a rating of 7 out of 10 for his performance.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal was set up by a sublime cross, and he and Diogo Jota worked well together throughout the game.

The final ball was not as accurate as usual.

Virgil van Dijk (nine) Virgil van Dijk (eight) Virgil van

The Dutchman had a pleasant afternoon and did not put a foot wrong.

For a change, long, ranging passes were not effective.

Joel Matip is a six-year veteran of the National Basketball Association.

In possession, they were sloppy and gave the ball away in some dangerous areas.

As Liverpool pressed early on, he had more success on rare forays forward.

Curtis Jones has a rating of 6 out of 10.

In patches, he showed glimpses of what he can do, jinking past two before seeing one effort well saved, but he was only a passing threat throughout.

7 Jordan Henderson

As Liverpool struggled in possession, he got them going early on, quickening the pace when he needed to.

On occasion, I tried to create a larger opening.

Fabinho is a 7-year-old Brazilian footballer.

In possession, he was calm and collected, but he was guilty of delaying his passes far too often, especially in the first half.

However, the goal was well made.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a seven-year veteran of the England national team.

For his tenacity alone, he deserved his first league goal of the season and first at Anfield since July 2020.

There are a few misbehaving people.

