With ‘proper footy scran’ chips, peas, and gravy, non-league Alfreton Town disgusts Americans.

Americans are disgusted by non-league Alfreton Town’s ‘proper footy scran’ of chips, peas, and gravy.

You just can’t beat MATCH-DAY FOOD.

Burgers, hot dogs, pies, chips, and gravy were all washed down with a piping hot Bovril… or pint of beer.

A £3 special at Alfreton Town made one supporter’s weekend.

Served with a wooden spork, chips, mushy peas, and gravy.

Alfreton Town may have lost their FA Trophy match against FC Halifax Town on penalties, but the dangerously piled polystyrene plate made up for it.

This is the pinnacle of non-league football.

However, this ultimate comfort food appears to be unappealing to Americans, as hundreds took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the Saturday afternoon special.

“Never been happier to be an American until now,” one person tweeted.

“Is the United Kingdom a real place?” asked another.

“You’ll make whole threads on our biscuits and gravy, but then turn around and eat this,” a third joked.

Furious Brits backed their local delicacy, and the vicious war of words took a turn.

Some even chastised the American critics for their food choices, which included hotdogs with mac and cheese and FRUIT LOOPS cereal, as well as chocolate chip pancake-wrapped sausages on sticks.

To defend their honor, Alfreton Town’s official account got involved as well.

“We seem to have upset a few of our neighbours across the pond with this one,” they wrote on Twitter, retweeting the original photo.

“This is proper football scran, and £3 is a steal; we won’t hear anything else.”

You’re absolutely correct.

