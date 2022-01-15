With Rafa Benitez on the verge of resigning, Wayne Rooney is expected to make an incredible comeback for Everton.

‘The job he’s doing is out of this world,’ says Wayne Rooney, who is expected to make an incredible Everton comeback with Rafa Benitez on the verge of resigning.

WAYNE ROONEY has been touted as the next Everton manager after an ‘out of this world’ performance at Derby County.

After Saturday’s shock loss to Norwich, the Toffees are preparing to sack Rafa Benitez, who has been under fire.

Everton now has just one win in their last eleven games, dropping from fourth to fifteenth in the Premier League.

During the 2-1 defeat at Carrow Road, fans vented their displeasure, and with the former Liverpool manager’s future looking bleak, a return for hero Wayne Rooney has become a hot topic.

Rooney, 36, has made an impression in his first managerial role as manager of Championship club Derby.

Jamie Redknapp believes the former England captain is the best candidate for the job at Goodison Park.

“People are talking about Wayne Rooney, the job he is doing at Derby is out of this world,” Redknapp said while appearing on Sky Sports as a pundit.

“The fact that he’s even gotten them to stay up makes this the greatest escape of all time.”

Rooney’s performance at Derby is incredible.

“I’m not sure if he’ll be the right fit, but these are the options they’ll be considering.”

After playing for the Toffees’ youth team, Rooney began his senior professional career in 2002.

He made Everton and the Premier League history by becoming the club’s youngest ever goal scorer.

Rooney returned to the blue side of Merseyside for a second stint at Goodison Park after winning the league five times and playing nearly 400 games for Manchester United.

Rooney began his managerial career at Derby County, where he was appointed at the beginning of last year.

Despite a 21-point deduction this season, the Rams are only eight points away from escaping with their lives.

If it weren’t for the deduction, they’d be in eleventh place.

Meanwhile, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri called an emergency board meeting on Saturday night, and Benitez is expected to be fired.

This came after the Toffees suffered a shock defeat against Norwich City, with the Canaries scoring two early goals to put the Spaniard out of work.