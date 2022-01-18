With Raising Cane’s Twitter Photo, Stetson Bennett trolled Alabama.

With Raising Cane’s Twitter photo, Stetson Bennett mocked Alabama.

Stetson Bennett led Georgia to its first national championship in more than 40 years with a win over SEC rival Alabama just a week ago.

The former walk-on quarterback nearly perfected his game to help the Bulldogs avenge a conference championship loss to the Crimson Tide.

Since Georgia’s national championship, Bennett has been on a nonstop tour.

He made it clear on Monday that he isn’t about to let Alabama off the hook anytime soon.

Bennett teamed up with Raising Cane’s, a fast-food fried chicken chain, to troll Alabama’s Crimson Tide in spectacular fashion.

The self-proclaimed “Caniac Ambassador” was seen taking an order from a customer and asking for a very specific price in a photo posted to his Twitter account.

Stetson Bennett Trolled Alabama With Raising Cane’s Twitter Photo

