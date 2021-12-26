With Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi both returning from their Covid battles, how could Chelsea line up against Aston Villa?

With Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi both returning from the Covid battle, how could Chelsea line up against Aston Villa?

Following their battle with Covid, ROMELU LUKAKU and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be thrown straight into Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup.

Lukaku hasn’t played in the Premier League since a 3-2 win over Leeds at home earlier this month.

And he last played a full match for the Blues against Southampton in early October.

The game against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, however, could be the best opportunity to put Lukaku through his paces.

Hudson-Odoi may also make his debut against Steven Gerrard’s side.

The 21-year-old, like Lukaku, has not played since the win against Leeds.

Along with Mason Mount, the pair could start in Chelsea’s front three.

The Blues’ midfield could be made up of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, with wingers Marcos Alonso and Reece James flying down the line.

Tuchel’s back three could consist of Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, and Antonio Rudiger.

And it’s expected that Edouard Mendy will start in goal.

Christian Pulisic could start in place of Lukaku if Tuchel decides he isn’t fit enough.

Mateo Kovacic could start in the middle of the field.

Ben Chilwell, the left-back, is too tired to play on Sunday.

“If I understand it correctly, we first need a negative test, which we got for Romelu [Lukaku], Callum [Hudson-Odoi], and [Ben] Chilwell today,” Tuchel confirmed.

“Ben will not play against Aston Villa, but the other two can play tomorrow if their tests are negative.”

“The guys have had some symptoms, so we’ll see what happens.”

The Premier League is the most difficult league to play in, so it’s good news, but I’m not getting too excited just yet because I need to see how they’re doing.”

