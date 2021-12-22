With Rookie LB, the Jaguars make an interesting roster move.

The Jaguars make an interesting roster move by bringing in a rookie linebacker.

Dylan Moses, a rookie linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was placed on the non-football injury list in July.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars gave an update on the Alabama product.

On Wednesday afternoon, Moses will return to practice for the Jaguars.

He’ll be kept on the non-football injury list, though.

This is unusual, but it’s a sign that Moses’ recovery is progressing.

However, it’s unclear whether Moses will see any action before the end of the 2021 season.

Moses suffered numerous knee injuries during his time at Alabama.

During his final season with the Crimson Tide, he even admitted to playing through a lot of pain.

