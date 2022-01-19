With Salah and Mane still at the Afcon, Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the match against Arsenal.

Liverpool are without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the Arsenal match due to injury, and they are in a crisis with Salah and Mane still at the African Cup of Nations.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup match against Arsenal on Thursday.

The former Arsenal midfielder was hoping to face his former club in the second leg of the semi-final at the Emirates.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, on the other hand, has not recovered from an ankle injury sustained in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Brentford.

Just minutes after scoring at Anfield, the versatile midfielder was forced off.

And Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash, which is currently tied at 0-0 after the first leg.

With Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi still out injured, Jurgen Klopp will be without yet another senior player.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are still representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

To make up the numbers, the Reds may have to turn to fringe players like Takumi Minamino.

“If we talk about Ox, we should talk about his outstanding performance,” Liverpool assistant Pep Ljinders confirmed.

“He was crucial for us, for the team, because he excelled in so many different positions.”

“I spoke with him yesterday, and he says he’s doing fine, not too bad, and that he’s hoping to make the weekend.”

“However, tomorrow will be far too soon.”

“We’ll take it day by day.”

Ljinders also shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s derby against Spurs being postponed due to a player shortage on Sunday.

“It’s difficult to judge from the outside,” he added.

“I fully respect the submissions because I have complete faith in each Premier League club’s medical department.

“At the moment, we need complete trust in these decisions, and whether it [a prolonged break]is an advantage, it was demonstrated against Leicester that it is not.”