With Smith Rowe and Pepe playing for a strong Carabao Cup team, how could Arsenal line up against Sunderland?

With Smith Rowe and Pepe in a strong Carabao Cup team, how could Arsenal line up against Sunderland?

In the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night, Arsenal will host League One Sunderland at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta and his teammates have a real chance of winning the tournament this season, so the Spaniard is likely to field a strong team.

There will inevitably be some changes, but the Gunners can afford to use some of their big guns in the Carabao Cup quarter-final because they haven’t played European football.

There will be no walkovers as Sunderland comes into the game in good form, currently sitting third in League One.

With over 5,000 travelling fans expected in the capital, Black Cats boss Lee Johnson got his wish of drawing Arsenal away.

Bernd Leno, the German Cup goalkeeper, is expected to start, giving Aaron Ramsdale a well-earned rest.

And Arteta could start Cedric Soares in place of Takehiro Tomiyasu on the right and Nuno Tavares in place of Kierney on the left.

Ben White, who started against Leeds in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup, could be handed a start in the centre of defence once more.

He might play with Rob Holding instead of his usual partner Gabriel.

Because Albert Sambi-Lokonga is out with Covid-19, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny will likely start in the middle.

Emile Smith Rowe is expected to start after scoring twice as a substitute in his last two Premier League appearances.

In what could be his final game in an Arsenal shirt, Nicolas Pepe is expected to replace Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Arsenal are reportedly open to letting the £72 million flop leave in January.

Gabriel Martinelli’s recent form on the left means he can be trusted from the start once again.

Alexandre Lacazette could be given another starting berth and the captain’s armband if Arteta wants more experience up front.

Alternatively, Arteta could put his faith in his young players and start Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun up front.

If Arteta decides to name an entirely new back-line, Calum Chambers could get the nod.

Chambers scored within seconds of coming on as a substitute in the last round against Leeds.

Apart from that, Arteta is expected to use a mix of youth and experience to reach the competition’s semi-finals.

