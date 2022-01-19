With Tennys Sandgren and an unnamed female player, Novak Djokovic is one of three unjabbed tennis players in the men’s and women’s top 100.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was deported from Australia earlier this week after his visa was revoked by the country’s immigration minister.

And when it comes to avoiding being stabbed, Djokovic isn’t alone.

Tennys Sandgren of the United States was the only other male player in the ATP top 100 who had not been fully vaccinated ahead of the Australian Open, according to The Telegraph.

He later revealed that was the reason he didn’t compete there.

Meanwhile, the WTA announced that 99 of the top 100 players on the women’s tour have been stabbed.

The name of the one player who has not been vaccinated has yet to be revealed.

Prior to the tournament, everyone competing in the Melbourne Grand Slam had to be fully vaccinated or obtain a medical exemption.

Monday marked the start of the Australian Open.

Djokovic was granted a waiver because he appeared to be on track to defend his Australian Open title.

However, he was later thwarted by government officials, and he was deported after a tumultuous court battle.

Due to Australia’s strict border controls, vaccination rates among tennis players have risen dramatically.

Around half of the players had not been vaccinated when the 2021 US Open began five months ago.

Stefano Tsitsipas, the world No. 4, was among those who stated that they would not be injected unless it became mandatory in order to compete.

Vaccination rates among women’s players increased from 85 percent to 99 percent in the days leading up to the 2022 Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Djokovic may face similar problems at the French and US Opens.

All athletes in France are required to have a vaccination pass, and athletes in the United States are also required to have a vaccination pass.