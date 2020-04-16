With the first choice, dolphins will likely take QB

MIAMI (AP) – In 54 years of design, the Miami Dolphins received four quarterbacks in the first round, and two are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Maybe you should use your top selection more often at a QB?

The Dolphins have launched 21 quarterbacks since Dan Marino retired 20 years ago, and during that time they won a playoff game – in 2000.

Next week they will. Probably.

WHICH QB?

Even before the off-season began, team owner Stephen Ross said the priority was to acquire a franchise quarterback. The dolphins are well positioned to do so in the design with the # 5 overall selection.

The likely choice will be either Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa if they tend to play, he will overcome his long injury history, or Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert if they think they can fix his problems with accuracy.

The decision is made after months of speculation that continue to develop.

“I hear from people in the grocery store,” general manager Chris Grier said Thursday. “ I had a pest sprayer spraying for ants in the house and he asked me questions about dolphins. My wife and children come to my office every day: “Who do we take with us?” It’s a fun and exciting thing. ”

The new QB will be the likely successor to 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick and the centerpiece of reconstruction under coach Brian Flores in the second year.

The Dolphins have not used their top choice for a quarterback since 2012 when they designed Ryan Tannehill. The other QBs they selected in the first round: Hall of Famers Marino and Bob Griese, and Rick Norton when they were an AFL expansion team in 1966.

FOLLOWING DESIGN

The dolphins were accused of having tanked up last year when they cleaned up their payslip while having salary caps and draft picks in store. Now comes the reward for the continuing record turn and a 5-11 season.

The Dolphins spent $ 235 million signing 10 freelance agents, and they have 14 picks in draft, including five of the first 56.

“This is an opportunity for coach Flores to integrate the team into their image,” said Jordan Howard.

Shaping requires material, and building a foundation for success will largely depend on smart decisions the next week from Grier, who has the final say in the selection, and Flores.

“If we do the work we expect in the next two drafts – and we feel fully capable and very much looking forward to it – we can build a strong team here,” said Grier. “With intelligent tips, we have the chance to have a good team here for a long time if we do it right.”

The need to score

The Dolphins set a franchise record of 494 points last year, most of them in the NFL. They had the fewest bags and made the most touchdown passes.

And yet the draft will likely focus on insults.

Together with a quarterback, they want to add a left tackle, a right guard or tackle, a running back, a tight end and a receiver. That’s all.

The Dolphins have strengthened their free-hand defense, but still need a tackle, cornerback, and security.

Brain trust

Grier joined the Dolphins as a scout in 2000 and has somehow survived the constant organizational change.

This is the fourth year he has been responsible for drafting decisions, and he works well with Flores. They have a long friendship and everyone started their NFL career as a boy scout for the New England Patriots.

Ross will look over his shoulder – from a distance – whose patience could be almost over with unproductive designs. He turns 80 next month and is still waiting to celebrate a playoff win as the owner.

TESTED HISTORY

It was only in 1968 that Miami had a top 5 selection for the fourth time since 1968 and hopes to take this opportunity better.

The Dolphins decided to run Ronnie Brown back number 2 in 2005 when they might have had Aaron Rodgers. Tackle Jake Long was number 1 in 2008 when they could have taken Matt Ryan. In 2013, they exchanged views and used number 3 in the overall selection to choose the defensive end of Dion Jordan, perhaps the largest bust in franchise history.

