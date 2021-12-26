With the game on the line, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a terrible interception.

Look at this: With the game on the line, the Lions quarterback throws a terrible interception.
After Jared Goff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, the Detroit Lions handed the reins over to backup quarterback Tim Boyle.
On Sunday, the 27-year-old made his second NFL start against the Atlanta Falcons.
Boyle was on his way to becoming a hero until he threw a horrendous interception in the red zone, sabotaging the Lions’ comeback bid.
With 39 seconds left on the clock, Boyle took a shotgun snap and dropped back to pass on first and goal from the Falcons’ 9-yard line.
He took a look around the field before launching a pass straight into the chest of Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.
The game was effectively over as a result of the giveaway, and Atlanta won at home.
With the loss, the Lions are now 2-12-1.
Take a look at this head-scratching interception by Boyle:
Tim Boyle’s attempt to throw a game-winning touchdown pass was everything I hoped it would be pic.twitter.com/K7PUuIv7fH
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 26, 2021