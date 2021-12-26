With the game on the line, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a terrible interception.

Look at this: With the game on the line, the Lions quarterback throws a terrible interception.

After Jared Goff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, the Detroit Lions handed the reins over to backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old made his second NFL start against the Atlanta Falcons.

Boyle was on his way to becoming a hero until he threw a horrendous interception in the red zone, sabotaging the Lions’ comeback bid.

With 39 seconds left on the clock, Boyle took a shotgun snap and dropped back to pass on first and goal from the Falcons’ 9-yard line.

He took a look around the field before launching a pass straight into the chest of Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

The game was effectively over as a result of the giveaway, and Atlanta won at home.

With the loss, the Lions are now 2-12-1.

Take a look at this head-scratching interception by Boyle:

