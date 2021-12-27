With the help of his six-year-old daughter, WWE legend and Hollywood star The Rock puts on makeup before a Christmas workout.

Watch WWE legend and Hollywood star The Rock put on makeup with the help of his six-year-old daughter before a Christmas workout.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON’s daughter applied makeup to him before his Christmas Eve workout because she thought it would make him look ‘better.’

When daughter Jasmine, 6, decided her father needed a touch-up, he was on his way out the door.

“Daddy, I have to do your make-up first!” Jasmine said.

“I’m good baby, daddy’s gotta go,” the Rock replied.

“But daddy make up will make your workout better,” the insistent six-year-old added.

Jasmine then applied glitter to The Rock’s eyes, which he described as “amazing.”

“Girl dad for the win!!” one fan wrote on Instagram in response to the touching video.

Another claimed that it was an argument that The Rock would never win.

“You never had a snowball’s chance of winning that argument, Rock,” they said.

“A few years ago, I had four daughters who were her age.”

The Rock working out in the makeup has also piqued fans’ interest, but that footage has yet to be released.