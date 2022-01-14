With the signings of Coutinho and Digne, Aston Villa have backed Gerrard – only time will tell if the gamble pays off.

Aston Villa have backed Gerrard with the signings of Coutinho and Digne, but only time will tell if the gamble pays off.
Gerrard has been tasked with helping Villa climb the Premier League table, and his squad has been upgraded as a result.
After local boy turned local hero Jack Grealish secured a £100million transfer to Manchester City, Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow recorded a short video that made a lot of sense.
Although many PremierLeague owners and executives do not bother, supporters understandably want to be informed about their club’s decisions.
Purslow, on the other hand, explained the entire process in a five-minute video.
Grealish signed a new contract with Villa in 2020 with the stipulation that if a Champions League club made a bid while Villa was not in the competition, he would be released.
Purslow explained, “Our board set this clause at a value of £100 million knowing that this would be, in some ways, a record price for a British footballer and a record fee for any player bought by a Premier League club.”
“We set the price at a level that we hoped would not be met, but that would reflect his truly exceptional value to Aston Villa.”
He went on to say that they had prepared for this day and that it was never their intention to replace Grealish with a single player.
Instead, they looked for Grealish’s key characteristics — creativity, assists, and goals — in three forwards.
“We believe we have achieved this key objective by signing Emiliano Buendia, Leon Baily, and Danny Ings, and in doing so, we have reduced our over reliance on one brilliant footballer,” he said.
Villa also put in a lot of effort.
When selling clubs know you have £100 million in the bank, transfer fees skyrocket, so Villa got their ducks in a row before Grealish joined Manchester City as the Premier League’s most expensive signing.
Buendia was signed for £33 million from Norwich.
Ings ($25 million from Southampton) and Bailey ($25 million from Bayer Leverkusen) joined Grealish the day before his transfer.
Although it is a nice idea, the Premier League is a harsh environment.
With a few missteps in the transfer market, you could be on your way to relegation.
Ask Leeds United, who went big and then crashed to League One.
It took them 16 years to get there.
Aston Villa report card: How Villa’s signings have fared this season
Signings made under Dean Smith
Emi Buendia:
Fee: £33m
From: Norwich City
Rating: 5/10
Arrived to much fanfare after being named the Championship Player of the Year but has only shown fleeting glimpses of his creative talents so far. Not yet filled the Jack Grealish void.
Leon Bailey
Fee: £25m
From: Bayer Leverkusen
Rating: 6/10
The Jamaican winger has looked impressive, scoring a goal and providing two assists in a handful of Premier League appearances. His impact has been limited by injury issues, however.
Danny Ings
Fee: £25m
From: Southampton
Rating: 6/10
Enjoyed a strong start with back-to-back goals in his first couple of games, but has managed just two more in his subsequent 13 games. Gerrard seems to favour the hard-running Ollie Watkins in attack.
Ashley Young
Fee: Free
From: Inter
Rating: 6/10
Brought in to provide wisdom and versatility to a youthful squad. The 36-year-old is a more functional player compared to his first spell at Villa Park, but has proven to be a useful squad member.
Axel Tuanzebe
Fee: Loan
From: Man Utd
Rating: 4/10
Failed to make much of an impression after joining Villa on loan for the third time. Played just eight minutes of league football under Gerrard and will spend the second half of the campaign with Napoli.
Signings made under Steven Gerrard (from 1 January)
Philippe Coutinho
Fee: Loan
From: Barcelona
Rating: 7/10
Nobody is quite sure how good the Brazilian playmaker is anymore given his struggles at Barcelona. His arrival will be seen as a statement of Villa’s ambition and the X factor appeal of Gerrard, with whom he shared a dressing room at Liverpool.
Lucas Digne
Fee: £23m
From: Everton
Rating: 8/10
Fell out of favour at Everton under Rafa Benitez, but when on top of his game is one of the best attacking left-backs in the league. A big upgrade on Matt Targett, who Gerrard doesn’t seem to rate.