With the signings of Coutinho and Digne, Aston Villa have backed Gerrard – only time will tell if the gamble pays off.

Aston Villa have backed Gerrard with the signings of Coutinho and Digne, but only time will tell if the gamble pays off.

Gerrard has been tasked with helping Villa climb the Premier League table, and his squad has been upgraded as a result.

After local boy turned local hero Jack Grealish secured a £100million transfer to Manchester City, Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow recorded a short video that made a lot of sense.

Although many PremierLeague owners and executives do not bother, supporters understandably want to be informed about their club’s decisions.

Purslow, on the other hand, explained the entire process in a five-minute video.

Grealish signed a new contract with Villa in 2020 with the stipulation that if a Champions League club made a bid while Villa was not in the competition, he would be released.

Purslow explained, “Our board set this clause at a value of £100 million knowing that this would be, in some ways, a record price for a British footballer and a record fee for any player bought by a Premier League club.”

“We set the price at a level that we hoped would not be met, but that would reflect his truly exceptional value to Aston Villa.”

He went on to say that they had prepared for this day and that it was never their intention to replace Grealish with a single player.

Instead, they looked for Grealish’s key characteristics — creativity, assists, and goals — in three forwards.

“We believe we have achieved this key objective by signing Emiliano Buendia, Leon Baily, and Danny Ings, and in doing so, we have reduced our over reliance on one brilliant footballer,” he said.

Villa also put in a lot of effort.

When selling clubs know you have £100 million in the bank, transfer fees skyrocket, so Villa got their ducks in a row before Grealish joined Manchester City as the Premier League’s most expensive signing.

Buendia was signed for £33 million from Norwich.

Ings ($25 million from Southampton) and Bailey ($25 million from Bayer Leverkusen) joined Grealish the day before his transfer.

Although it is a nice idea, the Premier League is a harsh environment.

With a few missteps in the transfer market, you could be on your way to relegation.

Ask Leeds United, who went big and then crashed to League One.

It took them 16 years to get there.

