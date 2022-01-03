With touches of genuine class and a couple of heart-stopping moments, Phil Jones appeared as if he hadn’t been away for a long time.

In late January 2020, Wuhan scientists became increasingly concerned about a virus that was spreading throughout the city.

It was also around this time that Phil Jones last appeared for Manchester United in a first-team match.

Much has happened in the world since those tumultuous days, but Jones’ career has come to a halt.

The former England defender scored in his last appearance, a 6-1 FA Cup victory over Tranmere, just over two years ago.

He has had to fight back from a couple of devastating knee injuries in the last 700 days, which would have broken many players.

And it was for this night that Jones fought throughout the weeks and months of physical and mental torment that followed.

The Old Trafford faithful greeted the 29-year-old – who isn’t even 30 yet – with open arms, chanting his name from the moment the team sheets were handed in.

And he showed enough on his return to suggest that if he can avoid injury – which is a big if – he still has a lot to offer at the highest level.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

It’s unclear whether that will be the case with United, as the club has spent a lot of money on centre backs in recent summers.

It was almost as if he hadn’t been gone for a long time – a classic Jones performance.

There are some genuine class touches mixed in with one or two heart-stopping moments.

Without them, Jones wouldn’t be Jones.

His headed clearance fell to Joao Moutinho, who scored the game-winning goal eight minutes from time – but the Portuguese was given free reign of the pitch to choose his spot.

And there he was in stoppage time, putting his head where it hurts to win a risky free-kick that ended up being a waste of time.

Ralf Rangnick turned to the former Blackburn man alongside Raphael Varane due to injuries to Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly – and Victor Lindelof’s absence due to Covid.

In 2011, Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to form a partnership like this.

He beat Liverpool to sign Jones, but Real Madrid beat him to the Frenchman.

So it was only fitting that their legendary former boss, who turned 80 this weekend, was in the stands to see them play together for the first time.

Fergie once predicted Jones would become United’s greatest ever player during his early days at Old Trafford.

Some fans even made the comparison…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.