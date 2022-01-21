With Traore and Dybala joining, this is how Antonio Conte’s Spurs XI could look if he keeps his promise of signing players.

ANTONIO CONTE’S Tottenham side could look completely different in the near future if he signs some of the players with whom he has been linked.

In terms of transfer rumours, the January window is once again proving to be a wacky season.

The number of players rumored to be interested in Spurs manager Conte is growing by the day.

The Italian has yet to lose in the Premier League since his arrival on November 2 in North London.

Last night’s thrilling late comeback win at Leicester moved them above Arsenal into fifth place, one point behind the top four and Champions League qualification spots.

Long-suffering fans are beginning to believe that better times are on the way.

Especially if they can squeeze in a few new additions before the deadline.

Conte has made it clear that he wants to improve his squad, and he recently hinted that Christian Eriksen, who previously worked with him at Inter Milan, could return to the club.

After overcoming a terrifying heart scare at Euro 2020, the Danish international would need little time to adjust to life at Spurs, where he previously spent seven years.

Adama Traore, on the other hand, appears to be the most likely to arrive.

Spurs have been interested in the Spanish wideman for some time, and he now appears to be on the verge of completing a deal. He could provide the answer for Conte at right wing-back, having previously played there for Middlesbrough and Wolves.

Another name being mentioned is AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, who will be a free agent in June.

Conte’s midfield would benefit greatly from the addition of the Ivorian.

Another major issue is up front, where the former Chelsea manager is desperate to find a replacement for Harry Kane.

Anthony Martial of Manchester United has emerged as a target, and he could even step in to fill the void left by Son Heung-min’s injury, playing alongside the England captain as well as centrally when the star is rested.

Paulo Dybala of Juventus has stated that he will not sign a contract extension and that he may leave the club, with Tottenham joining a long list of clubs interested in signing him.

