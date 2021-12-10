With Uefa set to give Spurs more time to finish their Conference League group, Conte heads out for pizza in the midst of the Covid crisis.

Conte goes out for pizza in the midst of the Covid crisis, with Uefa set to give Spurs more time to finish their Conference League group.

To give Spurs more time to finish their Conference League group stage campaign, UEFA officials are willing to throw out their rulebook.

Euro bosses agreed to officially postpone Thursday night’s scheduled group clash with Rennes after Public Health England confirmed the club’s Enfield training base closure due to the massive Covid wave in the Spurs squad.

Tottenham had been accused by Rennes of fabricating a “London fog” to justify the match’s postponement.

Uefa, on the other hand, was satisfied with health officials’ confirmation of the scope of the Covid outbreak.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte took a break from his team’s illness, which forced the postponement of Tottenham’s Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday.

The game against Leicester will take place on Thursday.

Spurs said in a statement to fans that “the Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the game following advice from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority.”

“The Club requested that the match be rescheduled after a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases were discovered among players and relevant staff.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as their and our supporters, and we appreciate both clubs’ patience during these trying times.”

Now, Europe’s governing body is ready to make an exception to current rules, allowing the match to be postponed until after the group phase’s December 31 deadline.

GET OVER £2,000 IN FREE BETS FOR NEW CUSTOMERS!

Uefa rules state that all group stage matches must be completed by the end of 2021.

Spurs may now be forced to abandon their match against the French side and withdraw from the competition.

Given Spurs’ schedule of six games in December and French football’s winter break from December 22 to January 8, the Uefa hierarchy recognizes the impossibility of scheduling a midweek match before the end of the month.

As a result, the game will most likely be postponed until the end of the month, when both clubs should have a free midweek date.

It comes after Watford manager Claudio Ranieri urged hesitant Premier League players to get the vaccine in order to protect their families and teammates.

“I understand that some players don’t want it, but it’s important – we’re together every day and…,” Ranieri said, declining to say how many Hornets players are unvaccinated.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.