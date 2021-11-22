With Van de Beek and Sancho given chances against Villarreal, how could Man Utd line up for Carrick’s first game in charge?

With Van de Beek and Sancho given chances against Villarreal, how could Man United line up for Carrick’s first game in charge?

When Michael Carrick takes charge of Manchester United against Villarreal on Tuesday, the club will be without Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the first time.

The Red Devils face a crucial Champions League match less than 48 hours after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as they look to avoid a second consecutive group stage exit.

Man United are currently top of Group F, level on points with Villarreal and two points ahead of Atalanta, with caretaker manager Carrick in charge.

It’s impossible to predict how Carrick will line up for the game, but he did say in his pre-match press conference that he won’t make any wholesale changes.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Carrick said when asked what changes can be expected on Tuesday night.

“I worked closely with Ole because we shared similar values as a coach and manager.

I have my own personality, but we have a lot in common because we worked together.

“I’m not going to reveal my plans, but I’m very clear in my own head.”

Despite the humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday, United can take some positives from the game.

Donny van de Beek, an outcast, had his best 45 minutes in a red shirt when he came on at halftime and scored the game’s only goal.

In the build-up to United’s best chances, he also delivered a couple of sublime passes.

For the first time since his arrival in the Premier League, Jadon Sancho appeared to be finding his feet.

In a well-executed goal, the former Borussia Dortmund player crossed for Cristiano Ronaldo to nod down for Van de Beek.

Van de Beek and Sancho may be given a starting spot in Europe as a result of their outstanding performances.

Alex Telles is also expected to start, with Luke Shaw dropping out of the starting XI after another poor performance.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane, and Mason Greenwood are all out of the squad.

In the center of defense, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof will compete for a spot alongside Harry Maguire.

If Carrick trusts Van de Beek in midfield, Fred, Nemanja Matic, and Scott McTominay will all be hoping to play alongside him.

After that, the interim manager must decide whether Jesse Lingard is a better option than Marcus Rashford, or whether he replaces Sancho, despite the £73million striker’s positive performance at Vicarage Road.

