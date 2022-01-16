Without the massive 21-point deduction from the EFL, Wayne Rooney’s Derby would be 11th in the Championship.

Derby’s improbable victory was ’emotional,’ according to Tom Lawrence, after the club had another bad week.

He is unsure, however, if the Rams will be able to stay together this month.

Despite a 21-point deduction, Lawrence scored two spectacular goals in nine minutes to extend the crisis club’s unbeaten run to five games and lift them off the bottom.

Derby would be in 11th place in the Championship if it weren’t for that penalty.

Lawrence, however, could be a transfer target for Derby, who are still in administration and need to raise funds due to the situation being out of Wayne Rooney’s control and the possibility of being kicked out of the league in the middle of the season.

When it was revealed that a new owner would not be coming in — and the EFL wanted proof of funds until the end of the season — Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie reluctantly moved on in the build-up.

Derby, on the other hand, put in a performance that keeps their slim chances of surviving the Championship alive.

“It’s been difficult,” Lawrence, 28, said.

You feel emotional because there are so many big names in this group, but I believe we demonstrated our professionalism.

“I think we could do something special if we could keep this group together — but I don’t know.”

“It’s a pleasure to play with those guys.”

They always give their all, and I’m just glad we were able to bring smiles to people’s faces.”

Rooney is well aware of the administrators’ preferred buyer.

However, compensation claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe over financial irregularities and points deductions mean that new owners are not ready to move in.

“That could go on and on — which I suppose is why the EFL isn’t getting involved in it,” Rooney, who is one of the frontrunners for the vacant Everton job following Rafa Benitez’s dismissal, said.

At the weekend, Jagielka, 39, joined Stoke.

“Phil had clubs offering him more money than we could afford to pay him,” Rooney said, “but he wanted to stay here.”

“Last week, I actually told him to turn down a club because I thought we might be able to sign him.”

“Thank goodness he’s got a club; I’d be in a lot more trouble if he didn’t.”

Phil is well aware that I had no control over the situation.”