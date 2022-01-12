Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury have a Twitter feud after the Ukrainian calls him a ‘hypocrite’ over Usyk’s’steroids’ remark.

After his old rival Oleksandr Usyk was accused of steroid abuse, WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO called Tyson Fury a “hypocrite.”

While running on a treadmill, Fury hurled insults at Usyk and Anthony Joshua on social media.

“You know what I don’t believe?” he asked.

“After all my hard work of relieving them, AJ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back.”

You obnoxious dosser, you.

“You’ve allowed a little steroid man to come up from middleweight and attack you, stealing all your belts.”

“However, it’ll take a genuine British Lancaster bomber like mine to relieve the useless little sted head of the belts and return them to Britain.”

“You useless dossers,” says the narrator.

Bring them to me, ‘Gypsy King.’

“I’ll put them back where they belong and take away their belts.”

Usyk, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, has yet to respond to the allegations after defeating Joshua, 32, in September to win the aforementioned titles.

But Klitschko, who was defeated by Fury in 2015, did, reminding the Gypsy King of his ‘adverse finding’ with the UK Anti Doping Agency.

“You live in a glass house, and someone needs to take away your stones,” Klitschko, 45, wrote on Twitter.

“It wasn’t long ago that you tested positive before our fight.

Anyone can look it up on the internet.

“Stay classy!!!”

Following fights in February 2015, UKAD suspended Fury and his cousin Hughie after they returned samples with elevated levels of nandrolone metabolites.

Both denied taking a banned substance on purpose and blamed the negative result on boar meat.

However, due to an ankle injury, the newly crowned heavyweight champion had already withdrawn from his rematch against Klitscko.

Wladimir, you have the audacity to return after all these years and open your big mouth.

Fury was suspended until 2017, during which time he vacated his titles after suffering from depression and battling alcohol and drug abuse.

He eventually returned in 2018, serving a backdated suspension from the date of the adverse findings, allowing him to fight again that summer.

Following his victory over AJ, Usyk now wears the titles Fury won against Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Germany.

But the unbeaten Brit does hold the WBC title, and he boasted about the previous belts he had taken from Klitschko in the famous upset.

“Wladimir, you have some cheek to come back after all these years and open your big mouth,” Fury, 33, said in a Twitter video.

“You’ve never thrown a punch, have you?”

