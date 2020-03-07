Wolves 0-0 Brighton: High-flying hosts are held by Brighton in Premier League stalemate at Molineux

For Brighton, another vital point in the fight to avoid the drop.

For Wolves, another point in this seven-way tussle for Europe.

And yet, at the end of a match which teetered this way and that, a sense that they had both left two more behind.

That could prove rather more costly for the visitors, whose Premier League future hangs by an ever-loosening thread.

After another display of promise which yielded little by way of results, their destiny remains in their hands. Not for much longer, though, if they continue to be so gun-shy in front of goal.

Brighton remain the only team in England’s top four divisions without a win in this calendar year and for the second week running, they’ll know they did more than enough to rectify that, only to fall at the last.

Wolves will feel this was an opportunity wasted, too. In their push for Champions League football, they won’t welcome many teams so woefully short of momentum.

They had their chances, with Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker squandering the best of them. But they struggled to exert much concerted pressure – even after the introduction of Adama Traore and his troublesome shoulder.

So Brighton’s peculiar superiority in this fixture continues. They have not lost any of 10 top-flight meetings with Wolves. Not that they will have much to celebrate after this.

This is the start of a horrific run of games which will go a long way to determining their future. The message from Graham Potter, however, has been consistent – Albion must play their game, rather than their opponents.

Again here, his players went about their task. Again they ran into familiar obstacles.

Brighton sucked up an early burst from the home side and soon sucked the atmosphere out of Molineux, stroking the ball around with a confidence that belies their league position – but which has become their way.

It is an inability to turn such promise into goals that has them looking over their shoulder and, here, a long-range effort from Davy Propper aside, Brighton had little to show for their possession when Wolves began to reassert themselves.

During a goalless first half they came closest courtesy of a long hoof downfield. After half an hour, Adam Webster misread Willy Bolly’s ball and could only direct the ball towards his own goal. Jimenez ran on to it and volleyed the dipping ball wide of Mat Ryan’s left hand post.

Not long after, Aaron Mooy went down after a collision inside the box. He wanted a penalty, Andre Marriner said no and forward came Wolves once more. With Brighton stretched, the home side worked the ball to Ruben Neves on the edge of the box. But with time and space to shoot, the midfielder blazed over.

Brighton should have punished their hosts immediately after the break. After more neat passing, Mooy slid the ball through for Leandro Trossard down the left. He drove to the byline and fired a dangerous ball across Rui Patricio’s goal.

Unfortunately for the pocket of Brighton fans behind that goal, no one in white and blue was there to meet it.

Last week, Brighton amassed 24 shots – a club record – before succumbing to rivals Crystal Palace. There was no such onslaught here but every passing opportunity only heightened the sense that Potter’s side would pay the price once more.

Certainly as the hour mark came and went, any semblance of control was ceded as the game grew ragged. Suddenly conditions were ripe for Traore. The winger has been nursing another shoulder injury and cheers greeted both his introduction and a first ground-eating run.

But Brighton were still dangerous and for the second week running a glorious chance fell to Solly March. As against Palace, though, the winger failed to capitalise, clipping his effort over after a neat pass from Trossard.

Eventually, with 15 minutes to play, a save of note. From Traore’s low cross, Daniel Podence’s blocked shot fell to Jimenez but from 10 yards he fired straight at Ryan.

Both sides continued to press and as the clock ticked towards 90, from another low cross, Dendoncker fired over. With that went Wolves’ hopes of a winner.

Only time will tell how valuable this point is. To them and their visitors.