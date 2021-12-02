Wolves 0 Burnley 0: Bruno Lage’s side were held to a drab Premier League draw at Molineux by the Clarets.

Wolves drew 0-0 with Burnley at Molineux.

At Molineux, ADAMA TRAORE left Burnley chasing shadows, but he was unable to mark his return with the win that would have boosted Bruno Lage’s side’s top-four hopes.

Burnley, on the other hand, went FIVE games undefeated thanks to their tenacity.

After three games on the bench, Traore was named by Lage, and he looked determined to impress after his manager said his game lacked consistency.

After half an hour, the Spaniard retaliated with a shot that hit the crossbar.

But it was a selfish act because he could have slipped in the unmarked Raul Jimenez, who would almost certainly have scored on his 100th Premier League appearance.

All night, the dazzling Traore caused Burnley problems and seemed determined to prove a point to Lage.

He also forced Nick Pope into a late save, but it was insufficient.

Wolves were looking for their fourth home win in a row after climbing into the top six.

In recent years, however, they have struggled to defeat Burnley.

So it proved once more, but Sean Dyche’s side remain in the bottom three.

Wolves were already without Ruben Neves, who was suspended, and were dealt another blow when Fernando Marcal and Daniel Podence tested positive for Covid over the weekend.

Burnley captain Ben Mee was sent off in the sixth minute for bringing down Traore.

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan nearly got himself into trouble when he retaliated after being elbowed in the face by Matt Lawton.

However, referee John Brooks, who was officiating his first Premier League match, felt that a yellow card for each player was sufficient.

Wolves had the better of the opening exchanges, but it took the Clarets keeper Nick Pope half an hour to be seriously tested.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley delivered an inswinging corner that goalkeeper Jose Sa had to punch away from beneath the bar.

Traore, on the other hand, had Jimenez unmarked to his left as he raced clear from the halfway line.

Traore, on the other hand, went for broke and unleashed a powerful drive that rattled the crossbar before rebounding out.

Jimenez appeared to be a man who would welcome a break.

After the break, Jimenez appeared to strike Nathan Colllins in the face, but a VAR check ruled out a red card for the Mexico striker.

After 68 minutes, Traore went on another brilliant run, but Jimenez was unable to convert his cross.

The Wolves were on a tear, and Hwang was in the thick of it…

