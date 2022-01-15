Wolves 3 Southampton 1: Jimenez and Coady score, with Ward-Prowse’s wonder goal failing to prevent Bruno Lage’s side from moving up to eighth place.

Wolves defeat Southampton 3-1, with goals from Jimenez and Coady, as Ward-Prowse’s wonder goal fails to prevent Bruno Lage’s side from moving up to eighth place.

If this was Adama Traore’s final game for Wolves, then what a fitting way to send him off.

Raul Jimenez’ penalty and Conor Coady’s header put Wanderers in command.

However, with time running out, James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick caused a frantic finish.

However, the hosts came out on top as substitute Traore – who has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham – scored the game’s winning goal in injury time.

He showed off his new white gloves beneath his black ones, which he held in front of his face in front of a cheering crowd.

The meaning of the gesture was unclear, but the goal was the ideal send-off for the Spaniard, who is set to leave Molineux this month after a four-year stay.

During a five-game unbeaten streak, Southampton beat West Ham and Brentford, as well as Swansea in the FA Cup.

However, they were thwarted by Wolves’ stingy defense, which barely gave them a sniff.

Even newcomer Toti Gomes fit in with Coady and Max Kilman like he’d been there for years.

For the hosts, Ait-Nouri shone down the left flank, and it was from his early cross that Saints defender Lyanco nearly put the ball into his own net.

Before the game’s flash point, just after the half-hour mark, Daniel Podence stung Fraser Forster’s hands with a strike.

When Jimenez burst into the box, his shot was blocked.

Bednarek took out Ait-Nouri after he attempted to seize the loose ball.

Ref Michael Salisbury initially refused to give it, but after being advised by Stockley Park to check his monitor, he changed his mind.

Jimenez scored his fifth goal of the season by sending Forster the wrong way.

His first of the season – and his first since returning from that horrific skull fracture in November 2020 – came at St Mary’s in September, in the reversal of this match.

That was a fantastic goal in what was arguably Saints’ worst performance of the season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team did not fare much better, though the visitors would have been back on level terms before the break if not for Jose Sa’s incredible reactions.

Mohammed Salisu powered home a point-blank header from Oriol Romeu’s cross, but Sa showed why he was one of the season’s best signings with a superb save.

When Romeu was caught by a high ball, Hasenhuttl wanted his own penalty shout.

