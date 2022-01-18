Chiquinho is on the verge of joining Wolves for £3 million to replace Adama Traore, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Chiquinho, a winger, is on his way to Wolves to replace Adama Traore.

The 21-year-old Portuguese international is en route to Birmingham for a medical ahead of a £3 million plus add-ons move from Estoril in the Primeira Liga.

The deal should be completed within the next 24 hours.

Chiquinho’s arrival will provide cover if Wolves lose Traore during the winter transfer window.

The Spain winger has been linked with a transfer away from the club.

Spurs have already expressed interest in the Molineux wideman and may make a bid in the coming weeks.

Chiquinho’s arrival is viewed as a long-term solution, but there is optimism that he can help Wolves’ toothless attack, which has only 17 goals in 20 league games.

He has three goals and three assists despite only appearing in nine games during his first senior season.

Chiquinho, a Portugal U21 international, came up through Sporting’s youth system before joining Estoril in 2019.

The young star’s agent, Jorge Mendes, also represents a number of Wolves players, including Ruben Neves, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Mendes also represents Wolves’ current manager, Bruno Lage.

Hayao Kawabe, who joined Wolves from Grasshoppers earlier this month, is set to rejoin the Swiss club on loan.

