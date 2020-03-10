Wolves ask UEFA to postpone Europa League clash following Olympiacos owner contracting coronavirus

Wolves have asked UEFA to postpone their Europa League last-16 first leg Olympiacos as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the continent.

A decision on the match is expected in the next 24 hours, with Wolves reluctant to travel to Athens after Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis revealed that he has contracted coronavirus.

Thursday’s clash was already being played behind closed doors but now Wolves are pushing for the tie to be called off completely.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo hit out at the decision to have the game played behind closed doors before revealing his side’s reluctance to play the game.

‘If we have to go (to Olympiakos) we will,’ the Portuguese boss told Sky Sports. ‘But we don’t agree – we’re not happy to go.

‘I don’t agree with playing football behind closed doors. The main origin of football is to entertain. If the fans cannot attend, what’s the point? This is bigger than football.’

The Wolves boss also pointed out the hypocrisy of having no fans in attendance but for there to be contact between the two sides.

‘Behind closed doors doesn’t make sense,’ he added. ‘We’re pretending to live a normal life when things aren’t normal.

‘Why not stop (football)? Does it make sense to play a game behind closed doors? Are we sending the right message to say we’re OK to have contact and fans can’t?’

Marinakis revealed on Instagram on Tuesday morning that he was now following the advice of doctors regarding self-isolation.

Marinakis said: ‘The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know.

‘I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors instructions. I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.’

The entire Olympiacos squad and backroom staff were sent to hospital for coronavirus tests on Tuesday in light of the Marinakis news.

Olympiacos were insisting on Tuesday that the game would still go ahead yet this now appears less certain as Wolves continue discussions with European football chiefs.

For the game to be postponed, both clubs and UEFA would need to be in agreement.

There is little space in the calendar, however, with the second leg due to take place at Molineux next week.

The Greek government enforced a two-week suspension of spectators attending sporting events due to the outbreak of Covid-19, with the game due to be played behind closed doors.