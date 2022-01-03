Wolves beat Manchester United 2-1 thanks to a late goal by Moutinho.

Wolves shock Manchester United with a late goal from Moutinho.

Man United suffer their first defeat under Rangnick after Wolverhampton Wanderers win 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in an English Premier League match on Monday, thanks to Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho.

In the 82nd minute, Moutinho beat Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with a right-footed low shot from outside the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s header in the 68th minute was disallowed because the Portuguese forward was caught offside.

Bruno Lage’s side won for the first time in the league at Old Trafford thanks to Moutinho’s late strike.

Manchester United suffered their first defeat under Ralf Rangnick’s leadership.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, the Red Devils hired Rangnick as an interim manager in late November.

After six games, Manchester United was eliminated from the Premier League.

On November 1st,

20. Watford stunned Manchester United 4-1 at home, but United came back to win.

Until January, Manchester United had four wins and two draws.

3, when the Red Devils were defeated 1-0 at Old Trafford by Wolves.

Manchester United finished seventh in the Premier League with 31 points from 19 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers increased their point total to 28 to move into eighth place.