Wolves captain Conor Coady insists VAR remains baffling after Willy Boly’s goal was disallowed

Wolves skipper Conor Coady insists referees and players still remain baffled by VAR. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Leicester at Molineux on Friday after Willy Boly’s goal was disallowed.

The defender’s first-half header was chalked off after a video review showed Pedro Neto’s ankle was offside in the build-up.

It was the second time this season Wolves had seen a goal ruled out by VAR against Leicester — Leander Dendoncker’s strike in the 0-0 draw on the opening day of the season was also disallowed.

‘I don’t think the referees know what’s going on and we don’t know what’s going on,’ said Coady. ‘We should have won the game, it’s as simple as that, but we don’t understand the decision. I don’t think many people understand the decision, but it’s been made and that’s twice against Leicester now this season.

‘We felt it was cruel at their place as well. I don’t want to speak about VAR too much. I’ve spoken about it before and it doesn’t really get you anywhere.’

Wolves, who sit seventh in the Premier League, still could have won after Hamza Choudhury was sent off 14 minutes from time for receiving a second yellow card, with Raul Jimenez heading wide and Kasper Schmeichel denying Adama Traore.

‘They’re a fantastic team, they’ve done brilliantly all season, have a brilliant manager and brilliant players,’ Coady said.

‘It wasn’t the fact they were down to 10 men, it was the fact that we kept on going, we showed our character.’

Leicester remain third, eight points ahead of Chelsea, despite having won just one of their last five top-flight games.

They welcome Manchester City to the King Power Stadium next Saturday. Leicester trail the champions by a point having played a game more, although their Champions League hopes were strengthened by City’s impedning two-year European ban.

‘It’s important we improve, if we look back to last season, we had some games that we couldn’t draw and lost at the end, the game here for example (a last-minute 4-3 defeat),’ Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira said.

‘We are in a good position, but we have to want more, we have to be ambitious, we have to keep working and getting points and be as high as possible in the table.’