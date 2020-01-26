Wolves close in on £19m capture of Olympiakos winger Podence and continue talks on Oliveira

Wolves expect to confirm the arrival of winger Daniel Podence from Olympiakos for around £19million this week.

The Portuguese winger is due to arrive for a medical after the clubs agreed terms and a four-and-a-half year contract.

Wolves are also negotiating with AEK Athens for Nelson Oliveira though their last offer of £6m was rejected.

Portuguese publication O Jogo claimed that Podence was on his way to Wolves for a medical ahead of a deal to sign for the club.

They report that the 24-year-old will sign a four-and-a-half year deal at Molineux.

Podence and Oliveira have been named in the Olympiakos and AEK Athens squads ahead of the two Greek teams meeting on Sunday.