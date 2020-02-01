Wolves complete £19m signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiacos 

Wolves have completed the £19million signing of Portugal winger Daniel Podence on a four-year deal from Olympiacos.

Podence touched down in the Midlands on Wednesday for a medical and has now put pen to paper on a deal that will see him go straight into Wolves’ squad for the game against Manchester United on Saturday.

The 24-year-old can play on either wing and is just the latest Portuguese addition to a Wolves squad laced with impressive players from the country.

He came through the Sporting Lisbon academy – also responsible for the likes of Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho – and he has played in Portugal’s youth set-up with Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota.

On joining the club, he said: ‘I’m very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true.

‘Wolves are a team with a big project, with ambitious goals to look forward to, where I’ll get to meet former teammates with whom I had the pleasure to play with in the past and I hope to be very successful here.’

Podence will replace Patrick Cutrone, who ended his spell at Molineux by joining Italian side Fiorentina on a loan-to-buy deal.

Podence made 27 competitive appearances for Olympiacos during his time in Greece, scoring five goals and claiming five assists.

One of his goals came against Tottenham in a 2-2 draw in the Champions League group stages.