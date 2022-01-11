Wolves defeat Manchester United thanks to a late goal from Moutinho.

Wolves shock Manchester United with a late goal from Moutinho.

Wolverhampton Wanderers win 1-0 at Old Trafford, and Manchester United suffer their first defeat under Rangnick.

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in an English Premier League match on Monday, thanks to Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho.

In the 82nd minute, Moutinho beat Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with a right-footed low shot from outside the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s header in the 68th minute was disallowed because the Portuguese forward was caught offside.

Bruno Lage’s side won for the first time in the league at Old Trafford, thanks to Moutinho’s late goal.

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United suffered their first defeat.

Rangnick was named interim manager by the Red Devils after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired in late November.

Manchester United were eliminated from the Premier League after six games.

On November 1st,

20. Watford stunned Manchester United 4-1 at home, but United came back to win.

Up until January, Manchester United had four wins and two draws.

3, when the Red Devils were defeated 1-0 at Old Trafford by Wolves.

Manchester United finished seventh in the Premier League standings with 31 points from 19 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers moved up to eighth place with a total of 28 points.