Wolves Europa League clash with Olympiacos uncertain due to coronavirus

Wolves are waiting on confirmation from UEFA that their Europa League visit to Olympiakos would be played behind-closed-doors because of the Coronavirus.

Nuno Espirito Santos’ team travel to Athens on Wednesday ahead of their last 16 clash against Pedro Martin’ side, who eliminated Arsenal in the previous round.

But the clash – arguably one of the biggest in the club’s recent history – has been plunged into uncertainty due to the ongoing concern over Covid-19 after the Greek government announced sporting events will take place without spectators.

The Molineux club are awaiting clarification from European football’s governing body over the implications of yesterday’s ruling from the Greek health ministry before confirming official guidance to supporters planning on flying to Greece this week.

UEFA are in communication with Olympiakos officials, who will inform Wolves about changes to the schedule for Thursday’s clash. As of last night, 66 cases of the virus had been identified in Greece.

As exclusively revealed by Sportsmail on Friday, the impact of the Coronavirus on sporting events in the UK will become clearer today when representatives from this country’s major sporting bodies, including the Football Association, Premier League, Rugby Football Union and the England Cricket Board, attend a summit meeting of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to discuss the logistical implications of limiting attendances to as little as 500 people.

Broadcasters have also been summonsed to the meeting.

There is a concern the impact of the Coronavirus has not peaked yet, and fears over its escalation could yet cause havoc to the sporting schedule.

In terms of football, the FA and Premier League are both determined to fulfil their fixtures with as little disruption as possible but today’s DCMS meeting could influence a change of tact.

Indeed, the implications of the epidemic was underlined yesterday after Leeds United took the decision to take their academy and women away from the first team training ground.

The England football team’s friendly against Italy at Wembley on March 27 is under major threat of postponement given the restrictions placed on people arriving from Italy, with sources claiming it is inevitable the game will be called off.

Players ad security staff do not expect the game to go ahead. Today’s DCMS meeting could also place uncertainty over Gareth Southgate side’s friendly against Denmark four days later.

Rugby has been the worst hit sport to this point, with Six Nations matches between Ireland and Italy and Italy and England called off to leave the championship on hold until the autumn.

The ECB are said to be holding talks about the logistics of a behind-closed-doors cricket season ahead of the start of the County Championship on April 12.