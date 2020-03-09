Wolves’ Europa League clash with Olympiacos will be played behind closed doors

Wolves have confirmed their Europa League clash in Olympiakos on Thursday will be played behind-closed-doors because of the Coronavirus.

Sportsmail reported on Monday how Wolves were seeking clarification from UEFA with regards to the clash in Athens later this week after the Greek health ministry announced all sporting events would take place with no spectators.

And after a day of talks with European football’s governing body and Thursday’s opponents, Wolves have confirmed the last-16 clash will be played behind closed doors.

A statement read: ‘Unfortunately, the decision has now been confirmed and all parties must submit to the official ruling imposed by the relevant Greek authorities.

‘We share the disappointment of all of our supporters who will be affected by this decision, and can confirm that all match ticket refunds will be processed over the next 48 hours.’

‘Refunds will be made using the original payment method, and any supporters who purchased in person and paid with cash will be contacted by Wolves ticket office staff to arrange a refund.’

Roma’s trip to Sevilla will also be played behind closed doors.

Crunch talks between government officials, sports chiefs and broadcasters on Monday resulted in latest ‘clinical guidance’ being given surrounding the virus, although spectators will still be allowed to enter stadiums.

Contingency plans are being put in place, and daily talks with the government, via the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), will continue to monitor the escalating situation.