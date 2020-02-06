Wolves prepared for interest in Adama Traore with clubs ‘expected to go on a spending spree’

Wolves are braced for suitors chasing winger Adama Traore after the Ivorian’s explosive run of form in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old, who signed from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018, has scored four Premier League goals and won admirers for his direct style of play in attack.

With clubs reluctant to spend big in January, Wolves are wary of interest in one of their prized assets this summer, as the top European clubs move for attacking players with bags of potential.

As reported by The Telegraph, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Hwang Hee-chan are other players who are in the shop window and are all three are being linked with big-money moves.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is another player who could leave his current club, as well as Brentford forward Said Benrahma.

Traore has been a breakthrough star this season, with his electric pace coupled this campaign with an end product as he aids Wolves’ charge towards the top four in the Premier League.

He has been in England for over five years since joining Aston Villa in 2015, but the Wolves winger now seems to be fulfilling his potential.

Sane, meanwhile, has been out of action with an anterior cruciate injury since the Community Shield in August.

Despite his long-term absence, he is due to return to action within the next month but continues to be linked with a move away from the Etihad, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich known admirers.

The other Premier League player who may choose this summer to leave is Palace’s Zaha, who previously had an difficult spell at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old continues to be linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, with fellow Londoners Chelsea holding an interest in the player.