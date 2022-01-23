Wolves’ stadium is on fire, with smoke billowing from Molineux and 20 firefighters dispatched at 2 a.m. to put out a blaze in a bar and kitchen.

Wolves’ stadium is on fire, with smoke billowing from Molineux and 20 firefighters dispatched to put out a 2 a.m. fire in a bar and kitchen.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the historic Molineux stadium of the Wolves caught fire.

It was ablaze for about two hours starting at 1:40 a.m., with 20 firefighters successfully battling the flames.

BREAKING: The fire inside Molineux appears to be spreading. Emergency services are on the scene (hashtag)WWFC(hashtag)TheWolfpack(hashtag)Wolvespic.twitter.comB1DSfIdq7M

The fire that broke out in the Sir Jack Hayward stand’s bar area fortunately did not result in any injuries.

As people were being told to leave the area, smoke could be seen pouring out of the stadium.

As nearby residents recorded the alarming scenes, the building’s fire alarm system blared.

“There’s been a fire in the bar area, in the kitchen,” Wolverhampton fire station watch manager Andy Howard said.

“The fire was contained to the room of origin, but it spread to the bar area and a portion of the workspace.”

The rest of the floor was simply smoke-damaged.”

According to a spokesman for the West Midlands Fire Service, they were called at 1.56 a.m. and the first crew arrived five minutes later.

Wolverhampton, Fallings Park, Willenhall, and Bilston fire departments were dispatched, and the nearby street was cordoned off.

Wolves did play on Saturday, but it was a home game against Brentford.

The team led by Bruno Lage won 2-1.

