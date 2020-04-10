Wolves star explains why Man Utd owe Fernandes ‘a lot already’

Wolves attacker Diogo Jota has discussed why he feels Manchester United already owe Bruno Fernandes ‘a lot’.

Jota’s Portuguese compatriot has made a stunning start to life at Old Trafford since moving from Sporting Lisbon in January.

United haven’t lost in nine games since Fernandes’ debut and Jota feels the playmaker adds more than just technical quality to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

In an interview with The Guardian, Jota said: “I don’t know if he is the best [player at United] but he’s the most ambitious. And that makes a difference.

“You can clearly see the difference between United with and without Bruno Fernandes.

“He takes on the responsibility and aspires for more than what they are doing. I think they owe him a lot already.

“And that is not only related to his quality, but also to his ambition and personality.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.