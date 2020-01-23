Wolves vs Liverpool – Premier League 2019/20: Live score and updates

Liverpool’s credentials as a potential invincible side will be given a thorough examination under the lights at Molineux against Wolves on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped just two points all season – in a draw at Old Trafford with Manchester United – and have beaten everyone else in their path as they cruise towards a first league title in 30 years.

But Wolves have been a tough nut since arriving in the Premier League in 2018 and have the potential to cause Liverpool plenty of problems.

Well, that’s your lot on a night where Liverpool were up against it, but came through once again to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points – and that’s with a game in hand!

Henderson: ‘We knew it was going to be difficult here – but we kept going, kept fighting. We had some chances as well to put the game to bed, and that’s something we want to improve on. Good mentality again.’

VVD: ‘Give them credit, they played good. They’re difficult to break down. They came more at us in the second half. We had to dig deep. We’re not happy about the goal we conceded.

Henderson when asked if that was the first headed goal of his career: ”That could be the first one you know! Great delivery, managed to get a head on it.

‘You’re bored of me saying it but it’s just about the next game. Keep going and building on what we’ve achieved so far.’

Well, they were up against for large periods in that second half, but once again Liverpool have simply got the job done at Molineux!

Jordan Henderson opened the scoring early on, before Raul Jimenez gave Wolves a deserved equaliser early in the second half.

And after a largely dominant Wolves missed numerous chances in the second-half, Roberto Firmino scored late on to clinch all three points!

The sign of champions? Absolutely. Klopp’s side are 16 points clear, with a game in hand.

Last chance for Wolves…

A long throw by Doherty is cleared by Liverpool…

That was the chance for Wolves!

Traore gets in down the right again, and his deep cross finds Jimenez at the back post, who controls and sets up Jota but he can only scoop the ball wide from close range!

Four minutes of added time at the end of the second half…

Liverpool trying to maturely see the game out now, hogging possession whenever they win the ball.

It’d be so harsh on Wolves if they got nothing from this game, but this is what Liverpool have been doing all season – no matter the performance, they’ve been getting three points. Again, and again, and again.

Joao Mourinho comes off for Morgan Gibbs-White – they’ve been superb, especially in this second half, but can Wolves get anything from this game?

Liverpool make their third and final change immediately after the goal – Mohamed Salah comes off for Divock Origi.

They’ve done it again! It’s Roberto Firmino!

Salah keeps the ball well in the box, and Henderson picks out Firmino in the box, who cuts in and shoots fiercely into the top corner with his left-foot!

It’s been against the run of play… but Liverpool have done it again! Smash and grab anyone?

Great save by Rui Patricio!

Firmino jinks into the box and after sitting the Wolves keeper down, his left-foot shot is straight at Patricio!

What a chance! Wolves win a free-kick from the subsequent corner.

Will we have a winner late on here?

The free-kick is met by a Wolves head but it spoons up into the air and a foul is given against Wolves, with Alisson unable to get to the ball.

Soon after, Jota is up against the Liverpool defence but with Traore in on the right, he goes left and it’s intercepted!

Big chance that..

10 to go at Molineux… and you have to say it’s Wolves looking more threatening!

Jota wins a free-kick down the left – Gomez is a little too physical for Michael Oliver’s liking.

First substitution for Wolves – Pedro Neto makes way for Diego Jota.

Wolves clear comfortably, and the break is on with Traore – but Gomez does brilliantly to cover, with Robertson definitely struggling against Wolves’ rapid winger!

Minamino gives Liverpool some respite, winning a corner down the right-hand side…

Traore is causing havoc!

He beats Fabinho in the centre of the park, shifts the ball on his right foot up against Van Dijk and shoots from long-range, but it drifts wide!

Could he have taken on Van Dijk?!

Pedro Neto goes on a surging run into the penalty area – with every Reds player scared to touch him, Neto keeps the ball for ages before eventually being dispossessed!

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the one to make way for Fabinho, making his first appearance since November.

Given the way this second half has gone, seems a very sensible substitution from Jurgen Klopp.

What a chance for Mo Salah!

Wolves give the ball away cheaply and Salah, with Oxlade-Chamberlain in acres on the left, shoots wide with the goal gaping!

He’s either got to pass it, or get his shot on target – simple as that.

Another good save from Alisson!

Raul Jimenez is played in behind by Traore – the Mexican tries to catch the Liverpool keeper out at his near post, but Alisson stands firm and beats the ball away!

Liverpool are on the ropes…

Meanwhile on the Liverpool bench, Fabinho is set to make his return to action…

Great save from Alisson!

Amazingly, the ball falls to Traore again on the right hand side, and his powerful shot is destined for the far corner but it’s a good strong hand by the Liverpool goalkeeper!

Testing times for the unbeaten league leaders…

Liverpool have restored an element of calm to the game – the tempo has slowed significantly, with the visitors seeing more of the ball.

Wolves are a constant threat though…tasty half an hour or so coming up!

Good chance this for Roberto Firmino!

Salah sets up Minamino on the edge of the box, and his blocked shot falls to Firmino who shoots first-time straight at Patricio – who was stranded on the ground!

Alisson punches clear Dendoncker’s free-kick, though the flag is up for offside against numerous Wolves players.

Tell you what though, leaders Liverpool haven’t got going yet in this second half!

And bang on cue, it’s a booking for Andy Robertson, as he catches Traore JUST outside the box – the Wolves man got in behind the Liverpool left back again!

First yellow of the game.

Wolves are very much on the front-foot here…

Traore is causing all sorts of problems for Robertson – what an outlet he is for the hosts!

The tempo has just gone up a notch…

It’s a deafening atmosphere at Molineux!

Stunning equaliser by Wolves!

Raul Jimenez, after sidestepping past Robertson, plays in Traore with space down the right, and his cross finds the Mexican running onto the ball in the box, and his header is perfect into the corner – no chance for Alisson!

Wolves are level – now we have a game on!

Mo Salah cuts in from the left onto his right-foot, but the shot is weak and straight at Rui Patricio.

We’re hearing it’s a precaution regarding a hamstring problem with Sadio Mane.

Good chance for Salah early in the second half!

Traore tries too much on the edge of the box, Salah nips in and it’s a good strong save down low to his left by Patricio.

Wolves clear the subsequent corner…

The players are back out and Wolves get us underway!

No changes at the break – a reminder that Jurgen Klopp has already been forced into making a change, replacing the injured Sadio Mane with Takumi Minamino in the first-half.

It’s been a very good first-half – Jordan Henderson’s header/shoulder from Alexander-Arnold’s corner in the eighth minute is what separates the two sides!

Wolves have played well, and have caused the Liverpool defence problems at times. Sadio Mane has come off injured, giving a chance for new signing Takumi Minamino to shine in the second-half.

Currently though, the Reds are heading 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League!

Great block by Matt Doherty!

Salah surges past two Wolves players into the penalty area, but his goalbound shot is blocked brilliantly by Doherty.

Big moment just before the half-time whistle.

Slight concern for Liverpool as Van Dijk goes down clutching his ribs after a challenge from Traore, but the Dutchman is OK to continue.

Two minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

Firmino clears at the near post, after Wolves work their corner short again…

Two minutes until half-time at Molineux.

Jimenez manages to turn Gomez and he gets a shot away on the edge of the box, but Van Dijk is there again to block!

Jonny then wins a corner for Wolves down the left off Oxlade-Chamberlain…

A long cross from the right falls to Raul Jimenez in the box at the back post.

The Mexican cuts inside, but pulls his shot wide of Alisson’s near post!

Not a bad opening for the Wolves striker.

A period of sustained Liverpool possession, with Minamino getting his first touches of the ball, is halted after Firmino’s lofted pass is intercepted.

After the rapid start, the game has just lulled sightly in the last 10.

Sadio Mane comes off, with new signing Takumi Minamino replacing the injured Senegalese.

Interesting… super sub Divock Origi is on the bench.

Game paused again here, as Sadio Mane looks to be struggling.

He then gets up, to a huge groan amongst the home faithful, then goes down and then gets up again!

Mane won’t be able to continue here…

Good luck getting past Virgil Van Dijk!

Jonny attempts to beat the Liverpool centre back down the outside but the Dutchman muscles him out the way, shielding the ball behind for a goal kick.

Neves is OK to continue, and we’re back underway…

Roberto Firmino, with Liverpool on the attack, sportingly kicks the ball out with Ruben Neves down in the centre of the pitch, after Sadio Mane’s (fair) challenge.

Game momentarily paused – take a breather everyone!

Traore is bang at it tonight.

He bounces – quite literally! – off three Liverpool players in the centre of the pitch, before spraying a pass out wide.

Without a doubt, Wolves’ biggest threat.

Adama Traore again causing problems…

This time he beats Andy Robertson, and Van Dijk just about shields the ball behind for Alisson as the ball falls loose.

Straight down the other end, a chance opens up for Mohamed Salah from Sadio Mane’s ball, but his shot is saved by Patricio.

It’s been a lightning quick start to this game!

It’s been a very good response to going behind from Wolves.

Another set-piece into the box causes problems, as Alisson gathers a high ball on the second attempt.

Brilliant chance for Wolves!

Wolves take their corner short, and the ball is swung in and Matt Doherty, all alone in the box, heads wide, looking to direct his header into the far corner!

How many decent chances like that will the home side get over the 90 minutes?

Good response from Wolves!

Traore beats Alexander-Arnold on the outside, and his cross is headed behind by Gomez for a Wolves corner.

It’s the Reds captain who puts the league leaders in front!

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner is swung in from the right, and Jordan Henderson’s run to the near post is headed (or more like shouldered) in at the near post, despite Rui Patricio’s best efforts.

Liverpool take the lead early at Molineux!

After a lengthy build-up, Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick is deflected off the wall, behind for a corner…

First incisive attack from Liverpool – Firmino tees up Salah outside the box, who is brought down by Coady just outside the penalty area.

Alexander-Arnold and Salah are over it…

The cross from the left evades everyone across the face of goal, and Liverpool eventually clear their lines!

First foray for Wolves results in a free-kick, as Alexander-Arnold fouls Jonny.

Decent chance this for the home side..

Liverpool dominate the ball in the opening two minutes, but a wayward pass by Joe Gomez down the line goes out for a goal-kick.

Wolves are set up fairly deep in their shape – they’re certainly not pressing particularly high early on.

Liverpool get us underway!

Both teams in their usual home strips…

We’re all set to get going!

Tonight’s referee is Michael Oliver.

Conor Coady grew up as a Liverpool fan and in the club’s youth setup, making a handful of first-team appearances.

Alisson Becker has kept a clean sheet in each of his last seven Premier League games – he last conceded in the league against Everton on December 4.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk gave Liverpool all three points during their last encounter in the league at Molineux, in December 2018.

🎶 Watch him defend and we watch him score… 🎶@VirgilvDijk at @Wolves last season 👌 pic.twitter.com/ISf2PTNqvB

– The last time Liverpool lost at Wolves in league competition was in August 1981.

– Since they became a Premier League team, only Liverpool and Manchester City have managed more points against ‘top-six’ opposition than Wolves.

– Liverpool have taken 91 points from the past 93 available and avoid defeat tonight and the Reds would be the fifth team in the history of the English football league to go 40 or more games unbeaten.

‘We’re going to face a fantastic team, no doubt about it. The idea is what we’ve been building since we were in the Championship – to control. The process is the same, no matter which opponent.’

‘We have a plan. You’ll have to watch the game to see it! Wolves is one of the teams who have their own plans in possession, they have a lot of diagonal balls and speed, put Traore in one-on-one situations, a lot of things where they’re different to other teams.

‘It’s not about the record. There’s a lot of work to do and that’s what we’re trying to show.’

Can Jurgen Klopp’s side do the unthinkable and beat Arsenal’s unbeaten Premier League record of 49 matches?

And a win would put them three points off Chelsea in fourth place.

You can also get Liverpool to keep a clean sheet at 5/4, while Liverpool to win 1-0 (the scoreline at Anfield when these two sides met in December) comes in at 6/1.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has also made no changes from the side who beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds have the chance to go 16 points clear with a win tonight… and they’ll still have a game in hand on Manchester City in second!

Wolves are unchanged from the side who came back from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2 at the weekend.

There are two changes on the bench: Willy Boly and Diego Jota come in for Bruno Jordao and Oskar Buur. Boly is in the matchday squad for the first time since October.

Wolves: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady (C), Saiss, Doherty, Otto, Moutinho, Neves, Neto, Traore, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Boly, Gibbs-White, Jota, Giles, Kilman, Ashley-Seal

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson (C), Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Fabinho, Minamino, Origi, Jones, Williams

Wolves were the last English team to beat a Liverpool side with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline (Aston Villa beat an under-strength side in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, with Under-23 boss Neil Critchley on the touchline while Klopp was with the first team in Qatar preparing for the Club World Cup).

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side beat Liverpool 2-1 in the FA Cup third round last January – can they cause an upset once again?

Good evening and welcome to Sportsmail’s live coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool in the Premier League.

It’s been a dramatic couple of days thus far, and we conclude this midweek batch of matches with the unbeaten league leaders at Wolves, who beat Manchester City over the festive period.

We’ll be providing build-up and live coverage, with team news expected at 7:00 for tonight’s 8:00 KO (GMT)!