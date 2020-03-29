Women used different survival and sabotage strategies than men in the Nazi death camp

<img class = “caas-img has preview” alt = “ ullstein picture via Getty Images “Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/SrSSyllbuWa48qOQmVPO1A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ1Mi4zNzU-/https://ux / .3gqFfN0vQ– ~ B / aD05MjQ7dz0xNDQwO3NtPTE7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24- / https: // media .zenfs.com / en / the_conversation_us_articles_815 / 4be16335be9fa063dcab5380af59ec79 “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/SrSSyllbuWa48qOQmVPO1A – / YXBwaWQ9bmGNNZmto3HGPTNQuToPTHT0P06/3 uu / api / res / 1.2 / .. rQxQ2078jN.3gqFfN0vQ– ~ B / aD05MjQ7dz0xNDQwO3NtPTE7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24- / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_8053059_9 “9805316315ab9 / fa53165” ullstein picture via Getty Images

Almost all 1.3 million people who were sent to Auschwitz, the Nazi extermination camp in occupied Poland, were murdered – either sent to the gas chambers or worked to death. In many of these camps, life expectancy ranged from six weeks to three months.

Over a million of the dead in Auschwitz were Jews, and scientists have found that more than half of them were women.

While male and female slave workers faced the same fate in Auschwitz, my gender and Holocaust research found that some of their behaviors and responses to captivity were different.

Sabotage methods

Gender has long been overlooked in Holocaust research. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, early scholars like Joan Ringelheim and Sybil Milton had to fight for their legitimacy in an area that insisted that the separation of stories of Jewish men and women under the Nazi regime was a blow to their common fate or for them was Jewish solidarity.

Today, however, the subject is being examined in depth so that we can understand not only how Jews died during the Holocaust, but also how they lived.

<img class = “caas-img caas-lazy has-preview” alt = “ API / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images “src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/7ZDZS43xoGUZBeb45lztHA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/ 81c028c9935333aa3c087953b3c028c9935333b “<img alt = “ API / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images “src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/7ZDZS43xoGUZBeb45lztHA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/de/c03_c08 -img “/> API / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In the late 1980s, I conducted a study of Jewish men and women who were part of Auschwitz’s Canada Command. The detail of the forced labor that was responsible for searching the property had brought the inmates to the camp and prepared these items for return to Germany for civilian use.

Since the barracks was the only place in the camp where food and clothing could be found almost indefinitely, this forced labor force was named after Canada – a country that is considered a symbol of wealth.

When I examined the behavior of the men and women of the Canada Commando, I noticed an interesting difference. There were fur coats under the sorted clothes. While both male and female prisoners in Canadian command attempted to sabotage this work that is being punished with death, their methods differed.

Male prisoners usually tore the lining and seams of the mantle to pieces, leaving only the outer shell intact. When used for the first time, the coat disintegrated and the German wearing it remained without a coat in winter.

The story goes on

The few surviving women in command that I interviewed did not use this tactic. Rather, they told me that together they had decided to put handwritten notes in the pockets of the coat that read something like this: “German women, you know that you are wearing a coat that belongs to a woman who was gassed to death in Auschwitz . ”

In other words, the women opted for psychological sabotage. The men, physically.

Dealing with hunger

One of the most central experiences of all camp prisoners during the Holocaust was hunger. While both men and women suffered from hunger during detention, male and female prisoners used different coping methods.

While men spoiled each other with stories of the fantastic meals they would enjoy after their liberation, women often discussed how they had cooked the various dishes they loved before the war, from baking fluffy cakes to making traditional Jewish blitzes . Cara de Silva’s book “In Memory’s Kitchen”, published in 1996, documents in a moving way how this phenomenon happened to female prisoners in the Theresienstadt camp.

The differences between coping methods between men and women could be due to the gender behavior in their pre-war lives in which men ate and women cooked – at least in the middle and lower classes.

For women, this could also have been a social socialization process for women that is supposed to solve two dilemmas at the same time: the psychological need to – at least verbally – deal with food and the educational need to prepare the young girls in the camp for culinary and culinary problems Household chores after the war.

Under normal circumstances, mothers would have given their daughters an example – not a story.

Motherhood under National Socialist rule

Various historical studies mention maternal victims during the Holocaust, for example women who wanted to accompany their children to death so that they would not be alone in the last moments on earth.





However, some mothers acted differently, as the Polish non-Jewish Auschwitz survivor Tadeusz Borowsky documents in his book “This Way to the Gas Ladies and Gentlemen”.

During the “selection” in Auschwitz – when prisoners were sent either to live or to die – incoming prisoners were usually divided by gender, separating older people, mothers and young children from men and older boys. The mothers with young children were automatically sent to their death along with the elderly.

Borowsky writes about a number of young mothers who hid from their children during the selection process to buy a few extra days or possible hours of life.

If a German soldier were to find a small child alone in a “selection”, Borowsky writes, he would move the child up and down in the ranks of the prisoners and shout: “So does a mother leave her child?” Until he finds the unhappy woman and sentenced both of them to the gas chambers.

At first, the female Auschwitz survivors I interviewed said they had never heard of. However, after returning to the question several times on various topics, some women admitted that a handful of mothers who came to Auschwitz with young children were actually trying to hide to save their own lives.

Historians are not judges. I do not mention the measures taken in fear of death to condemn these women, but to contribute to our understanding of Jewish life and death under the Nazi terror 75 years later. To do this, preconceived notions of men and women must be given up and a broader canvas of the dark reality in Auschwitz created.

[[[[You are smart and curious about the world. This also applies to the authors and publishers of The Conversation. You can get our highlights every weekend.]

This article has been republished by The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to the exchange of ideas from academic experts.

Continue reading:

Judy Baumel-Schwartz does not work for companies or organizations that would benefit from this article and has not disclosed any relevant affiliations beyond her academic appointment.