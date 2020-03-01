Women’s hockey, without complexes for everything in Tokyo 2020

The women’s hockey team stayed out of the 2012 London Games and the hit hit hard on the pride and passion of the players. Without a defined horizon, coach Adrian Lock threw some questions: what do you want to do with this team? Where do you want to be? And they answered that at the top; recover the spirit of greatness of that gold from Barcelona 92. Despite the difficulties. Already in Rio 2016 they managed to catch a diploma. Not even today they conform. With a world bronze in 2018 and another European in 2019 they look greedily at Tokyo. Clara Ycart (Barcelona, ​​1999) is one of the names of this new generation that lives from podium to podium. But weight figures like Bea Pérez (Santander, 1991) do not want the costumes to forget where they come from. “This has not come for free.”

«Following that meeting there was a commitment to demand much more. To train not only together but also individually. Many of us reach a level of maturity that we did not have, ”Perez recalls of that gray era with many tears and little money. You had to pay for the trips, find resources from anywhere to complete the training each on your island, assume that nothing was earned either in the current account or in the medal winners. But they already knew what they wanted to do, and they began to see the light. And certain resources. And certain results. “The days we could concentrate increased, and the quality of life as concentrated: nutritionists, psychologists, machines to recover. Details that make you better prepared. But above all it was work, work, work, hours, hours and hours; and the capacity of suffering of each one ».

All together caused the last obstacle to be demolished to be able to fly to the positions they deserved by effort. «We eliminated an inferiority complex that we dragged for years. You always looked ‘uff, we have such a selection, to see who wins them’. We trained well, we competed well, but the results never came. Now we trust the process we have taken, see where we have risen and today we believe we are capable of everything ».

They have shown it in recent years, installed in elite positions and classified for Tokyo without too much suffering. «Before the other teams were committed to play against us. They always respected us, but now they may fear us a little because they know that we are a team that fights until the end, that we give problems and surprises to some great. Holland is a step above and we tie with them in the group stage of the European ».

Climb another step

Spanish hockey has stopped looking down, with internal and external fears when leaving the field. They now raise their heads and their eyes widen on the horizon. Without London 2012, diploma in Rio 2016. Tokyo? «Today, at the end of February, for me it would be disappointing an eighth place. At that time it was an achievement, of course. And everything can happen because there is a complicated group, but it is working so much, the quality jump is so great and the trajectory has been so ascending that I would know little. We must aspire to more. The goal is the medal, ”says Pérez. «Yes, he is right. It would be disappointing. An eighth place would hurt me, ”accompanies Ycart, who only knows this Spain of podiums and smiles.

«It is easier to have a dynamic of never winning anything. As it happened in the lower categories. Now we are the opposite, which is the most difficult to maintain. Getting a good result in the last two, three years is no longer the exception, it is the norm. It is fortunate to play in a team that you see is always up, within the world top, ”explains the young woman from Terrasa. He debuted with the absolute the day he turned 18, filled his premiere with nerves and lessons in this Spanish dressing room that defines as a family where everything is commented, expressed, enjoyed, lived. «Training is very demanding and I like it because you grow; and there is a lot of competition, but the atmosphere is close and you are wrapped. This makes it much easier to pull forward and overcome obstacles when things don’t go so well.

Perhaps, like others before her, she plans to go abroad to continue growing. Something that Perez also has in mind: «It makes you know yourself, other sports and cultures. But when they started leaving my companions, I was sorry that our league lost value. Although it also gave the girls more responsibility … I don’t know, neither everything is bad nor everything is good, I guess, ”he doubts. For the moment, Ycart hopes to be on the list for Tokyo 2020. He concedes that he has soaked himself with the example of effort, concentration and conviction of referents such as Pérez: “They have convinced us that we can do everything. We will no longer see what happens, but for all. And we believe it.

They face the future without fear, but with memory. «We want you to enjoy this great moment, but don’t forget where we came from, everything we have worked to get here and everything we have left. This has not come from nowhere. Nor has it been free ». .