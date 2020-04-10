‘Wonder’ Martinez kicks Kerman Lejarraga

The former superwelter and a half world champion has spent months preparing his possible return to the ring. / brooklyn The former world champion, retired almost six years ago, sees it feasible to measure the ‘Revolver’ at the end of the year and MGZ lets himself woo

JOSÉ MANUEL CORTIZAS Friday, April 10, 2020, 03:56

The river sounds. Time will tell if it has enough channel. Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martínez kicks Kerman Lejarraga. At 45 years old and almost six years after his retirement, the former superwelter world champion and middleweight was scheduled to return in Madrid on June 6, initiative aborted for obvious reasons. The Argentine does not give up on his em