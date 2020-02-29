Wonder of Odegaard in Anoeta: Champions pipe and roulette

Martin Odegaard once again set an excellent game in the victory of Real Sociedad over Real Valladolid, a victory that leaves the Basque team third in the standings pending what happens in the rest of the day.

The Norwegian midfielder, on loan from Real Madrid, left a majestic play in the final minutes of the crash, when he met the ball in the immediate vicinity of the area and got rid of two defenders with a spout and a roulette wheel before his center will not find auctioneer.

Odegaard’s action unleashed the applause of San Sebastian fans, who are enjoying the best version of the young 21-year-old midfielder. .