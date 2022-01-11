Wood to Newcastle UPDATE, Christensen’s Chelsea future UPDATE, Haaland and Adam Traore UPDATE

LIVE transfer news: Wood to Newcastle, Christensen’s future at Chelsea, Haaland and Adam Traore UPDATE

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET IS OPEN, and deals are being made across Europe.

Tottenham are expected to seal the deal for Wolves’ Adama Traore.

Meanwhile, Newcastle is set to sign Chris Wood from Burnley, who is relegated from the Premier League.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Porto’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz for £60 million, according to SunSport.

In addition, the Reds are interested in Barcelona’s wonderkid Gavi and are willing to pay him 50 TIMES his current salary at the Nou Camp.

Philippe Coutinho has returned to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Aston Villa has accepted a loan offer from Barcelona, bringing the former Liverpool star back to the United Kingdom.

Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you’ll find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Chelsea are interested in Wolves’ talisman.

According to reports, Chelsea could make themselves even less popular at Tottenham by signing Wolves’ Adama Traore ahead of them.

The Blues are reportedly interested in signing the versatile and powerful forward this month, according to The Football Terrace.

Spurs are reportedly close to completing a £20 million transfer for the 25-year-old, according to reports.

Is it possible for Dortmund to keep Haaland?

There isn’t a single team in the world that wouldn’t jump at the chance to sign Erling Haaland, but Borussia Dortmund is doing everything they can to keep him.

The £64 million buy-out clause in the Norway phenom’s contract becomes active this summer, and there will almost certainly be a bidding war for his services.

Dortmund, however, is willing to offer the striker £325,000 per week to persuade him to stay, according to Bild.

To try to reach an agreement, the club’s representatives will meet with Haaland’s father, former Leeds hero Alfe-Inge, and his agent Mino Raiola.

Morgan backs Wilshire Arsenal’s return to the Premier League.

Piers Morgan, an outspoken Arsenal supporter, believes the club should sign unattached former midfielder Jack Wilshire to help with the club’s midfield problems.

Due to the call-ups of Ghana’s Thomas Partey and Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny for the Africa Cup of Nations, the Gunners are short in central midfield.

“Would love to see @JackWilshire,” Morgan, a Sun columnist, tweeted.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.