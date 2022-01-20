Woodley claims he ‘dived’ in his rematch with Jake Paul, but claims it wasn’t on purpose because he was ‘hit with some s**t.’

Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, joked that he ‘dived’ in his rematch with Jake Paul.

The Chosen One was knocked out in the sixth round of his second fight with the YouTuber, which some thought was rigged.

Woodley, 39, has seen the claims that he was paid to ‘dive’ and has jokingly agreed with his critics, claiming that his faceplanting of the canvas was caused by Paul’s well-timed overhand right.

He joked, “Yeah, I took a motherf***in’ dive,” during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“But it wasn’t on purpose; that motherf***er smacked me in the face with something.”

Following his first clean KO loss in combat sports, Woodley became the target of several jokes, with some of his fellow MMA fighters also firing shots.

The Missouri mauler, on the other hand, believes Paul would defeat many of them.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Oh, you lost to him again,'” he said.

‘You’ve been knocked out.’

“He’d f**k a lot of y’all up.”

“MMA fighters and other people who are just getting their teeth started.

He’s a talented athlete with no other employment prospects.

“He doesn’t have any children, and he doesn’t own any companies.”

“He can separate himself by having the best trainer, the best coaches, the best nutrition, and the most focus.”

“He isn’t saddled with debt.”

When we first start out in MMA, most of us don’t have any money.

We do the best we can.

“We’ll take whatever training we can get to help us see a future in this.”

Woodley has accepted his spectacular loss to the former Disney star, but he can’t help but regret the split-second in the sixth stanza when he dropped his left hand.

“Why, man, did I drop my hand at that precise moment?” he inquired.

“Had I not dropped that hand, had I continued fighting the way it was going, we would’ve been looking at something different,” the former Strikeforce star later explained.

“So I just have to take the good with the bad and keep it moving.”

Following the humiliating defeat, Woodley has vowed not to put down his fighting gloves and is eyeing a rematch with former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy.

