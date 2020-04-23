Woods and Mickelson against US football stars to raise funds

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and American football legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will take part in a golf exhibition to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus.

The event would take place behind closed doors in Florida and will be broadcast live on television, American sports channel ESPN said on Wednesday.

The exhibition could take place during the extended weekend of Memorial Day (May 23-25), a holiday when America pays tribute to its soldiers killed in the war, says the chain Turner Sports.

Manning, who retired in 2016, confirmed on Denver radio on Wednesday that there are talks to put in place “a major event to raise funds against Covid-2019, almost in the order of a telethon. “. “If it can happen, I will be,” he added.

According to The Action Network, Woods should team up with Manning to face Mickelson and Brady in this exhibition match.

The PGA circuit, based in the United States and which brings together the best golfers in the world, has not officially dubbed the event but is reflecting on the problems posed by its organization in terms of health and safety.

He announced last week his intention to resume competition in June behind closed doors.



ats, dpa

