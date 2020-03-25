Working from home…in style! Olympian Max Whitlock uses his sofa as a pommel horse

Team GB gymnast Max Whitlock is keeping in shape ahead of the Olympics by using his sofa as a pommel horse.

Whitlock is currently confined to his house following the government’s ban on using gyms and public spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the Tokyo Olympic Games set to begin in July, if it goes ahead as Asia continues its battle against the virus, Whitlock has adapted his training regime.

Whitlock, who is a five-time Olympic medalist in individual and team events, has posted a series of videos on Instagram of him working out at home.

The 27-year-old’s latest video showed him using his sofa as a pommel horse, as he mounted it from the back before producing several impressive rotations.

Whitlock has been using his gymnastic expertise to help his 218,000 followers on Instagram to stay fit during the lockdown with a host of routines for people to use.

‪When your stuck at home… why not! 😂‬ @dfs @bbcsport @bbcbreakfast ‬

His self-titled ‘Whitlock workouts’ have featured him making use of his own bodyweight for circuit training in his living room.

Whitlock has recently called for the IOC to be patient before making a decision on whether or not to host the Olympic Games in July.

Japanese officials have called for the Games to be postponed following the coronavirus pandemic but IOC president Thomas Bach is yet to make a decision.

Japan have enforced strict restrictions on people leaving and entering the country and fear the influx of hundreds of thousands of people will result in reinfections.