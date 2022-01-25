Working from home rule will begin on Monday in Scotland, paving the way for a phased return to the office.

Working from home rule will begin in Scotland on Monday, paving the way for a phased return to the office.

Employers should consider implementing hybrid working, in which employees spend some time in the office and some time at home, beginning on Monday, according to the new guidance.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, confirmed the move to MSPs at Holyrood this afternoon during her weekly briefing.

This is a departure from previous guidance, which recommended working from home ‘whenever practical’ in response to the omicron covid variant threat.

Ms Sturgeon said during her covid update that the Scottish Government does not expect a “wholesale return to the office next week,” citing the high infection levels as a reason. “A mass return at this stage is likely to set progress back,” she said.

She went on to say that the government recognizes “many benefits to both employees and employers, as well as the economy as a whole, in at least a partial return to the office at this stage.”

Employers will be encouraged to consider hybrid working as part of a phased return to work, with the First Minister saying that the Government will look to them to figure out how to best manage the transition “in consultation with workers and trade unions.”

According to the First Minister, the decision is based on the “strength of the latest data,” with reported cases down by nearly a quarter and hospital occupancy rates down as well, from 1,546 people in hospital with covid last week to 1,392 today.