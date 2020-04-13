Working out from home: Cristiano Ronaldo uses his kids as WEIGHTS during coronavirus lockdown exercise session (VIDEO)

If you thought that Cristiano Ronaldo would let something like a global pandemic get in the way of his workout routine, clearly you don’t know the Portuguese superstar like you think you do.

Ronaldo’s world famous abs clearly aren’t going to work themselves out at the moment, so the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been forced to seek alternate methods to pump some iron while he remains in his native country during the coronavirus lockdown.

And in the absence of the state-of-the-art fitness facility he has access to in Turin, the Juventus star has begun to make use of his offspring as the next best thing.

The 35-year-old has been posting videos of his exercise regime to his Instagram profile, one of which shows him performing sit-ups and using two of his children as weights. Hey, where there’s a will there’s a way.

Serie A has been suspended for more than a month now as Italian authorities grappled with a deadly surge of Covid-19 cases, but there have been recent signs that the restrictions have been effective. The country recorded its lowest total deaths this week in a sign that they have finally begun to ‘flatten the curve’.

However, health experts have warned that the fight is far from finished as the figures will still be significant for a considerable period of time.

At least three of Ronaldo’s Juventus teammates have tested positive for Covid-19 – Daniele Rugani, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi – although all are understood to not have been serious cases of the illness.

Given that most health facilities across the world are currently closed, Ronaldo has been challenging his fans to join him in his home workouts. He has asked supporters to perform the ‘core crusher challenge’, an exercise which targets one’s core and abs, though it will take some doing to equal his numbers after he pumped out an incredible 142 reps in just 45 seconds.

So remember, even if the coronavirus restrictions are getting in the way of maintaining your physical health there are always way in which you can do the next best thing at home. Using children as weights, of course, is optional.