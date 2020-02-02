World Snooker Tour chiefs forced to POSTPONE £1million China Open tournament amid coronavirus chaos

World Snooker Tour have postponed the China Open in Beijing as the coronavirus outbreak continues to cause chaos.

Snooker chiefs have stepped in to postpone the lucrative tournament, which hands out a £1million jackpot to the winner, that was scheduled to take place between March 30 and April 5.

Due to the problems the country currently faces with the virus, which has taken 213 lives so far, the event won’t take place on those dates due to health grounds.

Ivan Hirschowitz of World Snooker Tour said: ‘Following extensive consultation between WST, the WPBSA and our many partners in China, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 China Open.

‘This flagship China event had been scheduled for March 30 to April 5 in Beijing, however considering the current health and travel situation in China our highest priority has to be the welfare of our players, staff and the many fans who travel around China and beyond.

‘In the meantime, our thoughts are with all of our many friends across China and in particular those affected by the coronavirus.’

It comes as the Chinese Super League was postponed for the rest of the season after the outbreak of the virus, which the World Health Organisation has declared as a global emergency.

Qualifiers for the Olympic Games and a women’s LGPA golf event have also been cancelled due to the outbreak.

The Beijing tournament is a big date on the snooker calendar, with it being seen as the final warm up for the World Championship in Sheffield. Neil Robertson won the China Open in 2019.

Since the outbreak in the Wuhan region, there have been almost 10,000 confirmed cases and 100,000 cases in which patients have shown symptoms and remain under observation.

On Friday, two people from England were confirmed as the first people in Britain to contract the virus. The pair, who are from the same family, remain under observation.