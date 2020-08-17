World’s top golfers live in tax-haven Jupiter Island where Woods, McIlroy, Fowler and Norman all own luxury mansions

TALK about millionaire’s row.

Golfing greats past and present have made the stunning town of Jupiter Island in Florida their home for decades now.

From Gary Player to Tiger Woods all the way through to Rory McIlroy, these sports stars are drawn to the picturesque barrier island that’s home to some of the wealthiest people in the United States.

Not only is it a tax haven, with Florida residents not having to pay any personal income tax, Jupiter Island offers fortress-like mansions that give the biggest stars the utmost privacy.

It’s also why Phil Mickelson is building a home from scratch in Jupiter, right near Woods.

Here’s who lives amongst Jupiter Island’s population of around 900 people – with a glimpse inside their lavish properties.

The current Masters champion lives in an incredible £41million mansion that boasts four holes, a 100ft swimming pool, as well as an outdoor basketball area and tennis court.

It’s so vast it’s split into two sections, with one a 3,300-square-foot living quarters and the other a 6,400-square-foot multi-purpose building.

And Tiger has plenty of brilliant quirks inside, including his very own oxygen therapy room, a private cinema, a state-of-the-art gym and a games room.

The home was built in 2010 after his divorce from Elin Nordegren.

Nordegren wanted to move to Jupiter Island to be close to pal Jesper Parnevik, who she worked as a nanny for.

Just around the corner from his luxury estate is his restaurant called ‘The Woods’.

Billed as a “legendary sports bar experience”, the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler have all dined there.

“In Orlando, there’s a bunch of lakes, but it’s not the ocean,” Woods said.

“Jupiter is just a great area to live.”

McIlroy moved into the golfing capital of the world in 2017.

He splashed £8.5million on this beautiful 12,800-square-foot home formerly owned by Ernie Els.

It’s part of the exclusive Bear’s Club, a golf development which was founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1999 and is 85 miles north of Miami.

There are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms inside, as well as a recording studio, games room, gigantic pool, gym, tennis court and a home cinema.

McIlroy has come a long way since his modest end-of-terrace childhood home in Belfast.

So this is what £11million can buy you in Florida.

The 2019 President Cup winner owns a sought-after waterfront property that spans 11,573-square-feet, which he bought in 2016.

It has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a games room, a ‘mud room’, sports bar and, of course, a big outdoor swimming pool.

He also has his very own golf hole with a variety of tees to practice from.

After his 2017 Honda Classic win, Fowler went to Tiger’s The Woods restaurant to celebrate.

‘The Shark’ has lived in Jupiter Island since 1991.

Norman bought the 26,000-square-foot home called ‘Tranquility’ for around £4million then, and tried to sell it in 2016 for an astonishing £42million.

However, he couldn’t find any takers for his digs that feature seven separate buildings, including a two-bedroom guesthouse on the ocean.

Furthermore, Tranquility, one of Norman’s many homes, boasted a 165-feet deep water dock, as well as a 50-feet swimming pool.

We say boasted, because Norman decided to bulldoze the property after he failed to find a buyer for it in 2018.

Work was said to be finished in late 2019, but so far what is in its place is a mystery.

Another golfer who secured an oceanfront property, Zimbabwean Price owns this 14,659-square-foot house that sits on seven acres.

Described as “it’s own world”, it boasts five bedrooms, an expansive lawn, a pool and a veranda to enjoy dinner on.

The home has an indoor/outdoor design, with Price able to feel the ocean breeze blow into the property from most rooms.

In 2016, he tried to sell the compound built with exotic woods from Africa for around £18million.

However, it was never confirmed if he found any takers.

In 2004, the three-time Masters champions bought a vintage-looking eight bedroom, six bathroom home on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Bermudan in style, it boasts its own Cabana House, columned porticos and pergolas, as well as a three-car garage.

Spanning 8,224 square-feet, Player completely renovated it from a 1960s house to a modern abode.

It’s the least that one of the game’s greatest ambassadors deserves.

The former world No1 wasted no time in getting on the property ladder in affluent surroundings.

He got a bargain for his money – spending £2.5million on this four bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom property on the periphery of Jupiter.

The 3,900-square-foot compound was built in 1993, but Koepka spent some of his £25million earnings in renovating it.

The Florida-born star completely replaced the swimming pool – making it bigger by using up more of the grounds.

Koepka also rebuilt the boat dock and installed a new fence for more privacy.