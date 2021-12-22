‘Worst time of my life,’ Tommy Fury says of his agony following Jake Paul’s fight axe and the abuse he has received since.

Tommy Fury reveals his agony following Jake Paul’s fight axe and the abuse he has received since.

TOMMY FURY’S fight with Jake Paul, which he lost, and the vile abuse he received, has been the lowest point of his life.

With a chest infection and a broken rib, the 22-year-old Love Island hulk pulled out of his much-publicised bout with the American YouTube sensation, which was set to take place last Saturday.

Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, accepted the rematch on short notice, and Paul used the build-up to troll Fury about his missed opportunity.

And Tyson Fury’s younger brother revealed that he couldn’t even go to the local shop without being abused because the fight had been canceled.

“I’ve never felt anything so low in my entire life,” Fury said, coughing through an interview with Unibet Lowdown.

“I had everything I could have ever wanted, and then it was all taken away from me for no reason.”

It’s a difficult pill to take.

“I expected all of Jake’s teasing because he’s a prankster and a showman, but I didn’t mind.”

“However, I’ve received a slew of obnoxious messages, and if I’m easily offended, I could be in serious trouble right now.”

“I don’t think I’ve gotten a single good message.”

“I went to the corner store for some water and was yelled at.

On me, everyone has done a 180.

“There are some loyal and nice fans who understand, but some of the general public have been so fickle, but that is the way it is, and when I destroy him in the ring, they will delete all of the old ones.”

“I’m not thinking about the public; I’m just trying to get over it.”

The fight was scheduled to air on BT Sport as a pay-per-view event, with Tyson and his high-profile father John assisting in the promotion.

Both Tyson and John repeatedly stated how easy the fight would be for Tommy, claiming that he would be able to win even on his worst day, despite a slew of potential injuries.

So Tommy has hid away with Love Island beauty Molly-Mae to help him cope, as he hopes to reschedule the fight for March 2022.

“Apart from my family and girlfriend, I don’t care what anyone else thinks,” he said.

“I’ve shut myself off; I’ve only been around Molly and haven’t left the house.”

“I’ve been thinking to myself, ‘Why me? Why…?’

