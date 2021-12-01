WR Antonio Brown receives a telling remark from Bruce Arians.

WR Antonio Brown’s coach, Bruce Arians, has a telling remark about him.

We haven’t seen Antonio Brown play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in six weeks.

Fans may have to wait a little longer, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Brown is unlikely to play against the Atlanta Falcons this week, according to Arians, who spoke to the press on Wednesday.

Brown hasn’t practiced much since mid-October due to an ankle injury and other ailments.

Brown was on track to have a fantastic year with the Buccaneers before sustaining his injury.

He had 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns in just five games over the course of six weeks.

Brown, on the other hand, is unlikely to play more than 10 games this season at this rate.

On the plus side, he should be ready for the playoffs.

Bruce Arians made a telling remark about Antonio Brown, the wide receiver.

